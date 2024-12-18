Troop Support’s inaugural leadership development series focuses on supply chain collaboration

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support’s inaugural Expeditionary Learning event took place on Sept. 4.



Dr. Zach Zacharia, Director of the Lehigh Center for Supply Chain Research at the College of Business at Lehigh University presented to the group of supply chain and staff office leaders and supervisors.



Zacharia addressed the importance of effective supply chain collaboration and interpersonal connectedness to overcome supply chain challenges.



“To become more effective in managing supply chains, it is important to realize that your success is directly dependent on collaboration,” he said. “Furthermore, a joint destiny, or mission, facilitates cooperation by sharing information and joint testing.”



He went on to explain the importance of relationships when building successful teams.



“Members of teams value [relationships] because they have mutual commitment, mutual respect, trustworthiness and a shared purpose,” Zacharia explained.



Megan Cavanaugh, Medical customer operations division chief, said the event provided new perspectives on management.



“The ExL event was a great event showcasing supply chain management outside of what we at DLA know and see daily,” she said. “The main idea of using a new process combining cooperation and competition really allows for us in the supply chains to think outside of the box and of our individual supply chains to offer better support to our customers and vendors to better support the warfighter.”



The series is designed to align supply chain management with the latest discoveries in logistics.



“ExL is designed to enhance the continuous learning process throughout the Troop Support team to enable continued professional development and ensure our team members remain knowledgeable regarding trends and advances in academia, the US industrial base, and the military services.” Patrick Owens, Operations and Plans deputy director said.

