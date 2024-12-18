Tobyhanna recognizes the hands behind the mission on National Tradesperson Day

Tobyhanna Army Depot (TYAD) wouldn’t be the world-class organization it is today without the skill, dedication, and precision of its tradespeople. On National Tradesperson Day, TYAD joins our nation in saluting those who utilize trade skills to make missions successful. Their craftsmanship is the backbone of every successful project, ensuring our warfighters have the tools they need to excel.



Maintenance Worker Frank Padula began his career as a tradesperson directly out of high school when he took a summer job working in construction, which saw him framing houses and doing home remodeling around a lake. Though this experience, he developed a drive to expand his abilities. His boss suggested he read books regarding more advanced techniques and that if he proved himself, he’d allow him to handle new types of tasks.



Padula hit the books and before long, he started to grow progressively in the field performing tasks such as cutting stair treads and measuring roof rafters. While working at the lake, he said he also had to remove docks from the water and re-paint them. Although he didn’t realize it at the time, these hands-on experiences positioned him well for a career at TYAD.



Padula joined Team Tobyhanna as a painter in 2007 in search of stable, well-paying career. Growing up in a strong, patriotic family, he said working at the depot was appealing because it provided him a unique opportunity support our nation’s warfighters while doing work he excelled at. He had uncles and grandfathers that served in World War II, the Vietnam War, and the Korean War, so his connection to the depot’s mission runs deep.



Padula’s job as a painter offered him the opportunity to support the depot’s forward support mission and see a lot of the country. He said that no matter where he went, he wanted to make sure TYAD was well represented.



“I got to go paint in probably 13 or 14 different states at other bases and I really wanted to give a strong outlook on Tobyhanna. I wanted people to say ‘these guys are really good guys and this is a good group from Tobyhanna,’” said Padula. “I wanted me to reflect on how we are as an installation. I made a lot of friends from a lot of states just being personable.”



After eight years working in the paint shop, Padula accepted an opportunity to deploy to Southwest Asia for six months working on non-tactical vehicles. He said he learned a lot about team building and how the world views the government industrial complex.



Padula said when he returned, he wanted to continue working in the trades and was grateful TYAD would offer him the opportunity to do so, which he said is his favorite thing about working at the depot.



“There is always room for advancement. If I wanted to do something, Tobyhanna has never ever said no to me on anything I wanted to do to better myself,” said Padula. “The opportunities here are endless.”



Padula began working in his current role as a Maintenance Worker roughly seven years ago, a job he said enjoys because it allows him to do new, unique things all the time. On any given day, he said he may be repairing walls, hanging pictures, repairing flooring, making signs, and beyond. He also serves as a member of the depot’s snow removal team, a role he was able to take on after earning his commercial driver’s license through TYAD.



Padula said he considers himself fortunate that he gets to do what he does every day because it truly is his calling in life.



“When you like what you do it’s not considered work. I love my job,” said Padula. “A lot of people say ‘hey why don’t you go do this, this, or that.’ I just really like what I do. It is not stressful when you enjoy what you’re doing.”



Padula said his biggest piece of advice for people considering a career in the trades is to take pride in what you do.



“If you don’t have your heart in it, don’t bother doing it. Your work reflects you,” said Padula. “People that have a master craft, you can see that their love and passion goes into it. You’re the most important thing that your work reflects on.”



Electronics Worker Connor O’Neill joined Team Tobyhanna in 2021 through the depot’s Pathways Program, which provides streamlined Federal employment opportunities for students near graduation and recent graduates. He holds an Associates Degree in Electrical Construction Technology from Johnson College.



O’Neill said his interest in the trades came when he was in high school. Unsure of what career path he wanted to go down, he recalled a “Tech Shop” class he took where he learned how to wire light bulbs and preformed other similar activities. He said that experience swayed him to go into the trades, and the thought of earning a two-year degree from Johnson College was appealing to him as it allowed him to more quickly enter the workforce.



The beginning of O’Neill’s depot career saw him working on the AN/TRC-190, a multi-channel radio that has the capability to link point-to-point ultra-high frequencies with nodes from communication systems. For just over a year now, he has been supporting the Multiple Range Threat Systems Branch doing mechanical work.



One of O’Neill recent projects included the disassembly, repair, and reassembly of a Joint Threat Emitter (JTE), which creates an authentic combat training experience for aircrews by projecting various signals that mimic a range of domestic and foreign threats, including radar and heat-seeking missiles, to pilots in flight. He said the work truly does vary from day to day, but he is happy to support in whatever way the team needs him to.



Having had family members serve in the military, he said his connection to TYAD’s mission is a personal one.



“My grandfather was in the Navy and my great grandfather was in the Army, so I do have some personal ties to Tobyhanna’s mission. It’s for guys like them that makes work that we do that much better,” said O’Neill. “You’re contributing to your country and our military.”



O’Neill said he is proud to be able to serve the country and also takes pride in ensuring a job well done.



“I take pride in doing a quality job at whatever point. I give it 110% and even if that is just taking baby steps, I know I’m doing all I can do,” said O’Neill. “If I get something wrong, it’s nothing to frown upon. Everybody makes mistakes every day. I just have fix them, hold myself accountable, and reflect. How I improve myself every day is what matters.”



O’Neill said he is grateful for the mentorship and advice he’s been offered since joining Team Tobyhanna. His biggest piece of advice to prospective tradespeople is to make a connection with a subject matter expert and not be afraid to see everything the trades have to offer.



“If you’re in high school, I would recommend taking a shop class to try to figure out what it is you want to do. Even if that’s taking multiple shop classes or just working with someone that knows what they’re doing,” said O’Neill. “Getting that little bit of experience helps out when you’re trying to figure out what trade you want to do.”



O’Neill concluded by saying the teamwork aspect of his job is what gives him motivation each day.



“My favorite thing about working at Tobyhanna is giving back to the Army and the military, but also the people that work here. All of the people on the shop floor and all of our upper management are really good people,” said O’Neill. “Everybody has been good to me, so I do my best to be good to them. To be able to come in, see the same people every day, and know that we can tackle obstacles together to get work done is a great feeling.”



Industrial Worker Helper Jacqueline Bogdan joined Team Tobyhanna in 2019 following a career working in food service. She said she learned of job opportunities at the depot after attending an on-post career fair. Like Padula, she sought a career at TYAD for a better work-life balance and stability.



Bogdan spends most of her time supporting TYAD’s kitting operations. On a typical day, she said she and her team will start by reviewing work on her shop’s electronic production control board to determine what is behind, ahead, or right on schedule. From there she will begin to prepare the work to be built or shipped out, a process which includes packaging and inspecting equipment.



In addition to her kitting responsibilities, she has also spent time working in the depot’s C4ISR Finishing Center and actively supports Mobile Depot Maintenance trips. Occurring both inside and outside of the United States of America, her tasks included refurbishing shelters, maintaining towers on Air Force bases, working on Rolling Airframe Missile Launchers, and performing equipment installs on High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles.



Bogdan said she started in an entry-level position and gained additional skills through on-the-job training and experiential learning. She said she’s very grateful for the opportunities that have been offered to her so far and suggested all professionals keep an open mind when it comes to job opportunities.



“Be open minded when people give you offers. Take a chance working in different areas so that you can learn something. You might not realize that you like it and it can end up being what is best for you. Sometimes, those opportunities don’t come again.” said Bogdan. “I never would’ve expected I’d be at Tobyhanna. Some people work just a long time to get here, so I feel very blessed to be here.”



Bogdan said she appreciates how despite TYAD being a large place, her position makes it that she can meet new people and understand the installations vast and varied workload.



“When you get to see new faces and see what everyone else is doing, it helps open up the horizon of the depot,” said Bogdan. “I like to know what everyone else is doing so that we can team up to be productive. It feels nice to get to meet new people.”



Bogdan said that she likes that her work in the trades allows her to experience different things.



“Things change a lot in this job and I’m not always doing the same thing consistently,” said Bogdan. “Whether I’m on a Navy shipyard, Air Force base, or helping organize the shop here at Tobyhanna, I like that I get to change things up.”



Bogdan concluded by urging all professionals, junior and senior, to make their personal and professional development a top priority.



“You have to keep your chin up and invest in yourself,” said Bogdan. “You have to be your biggest priority.”



