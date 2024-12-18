Elevating our future leaders: BTZ Prep Course

Photo By Roland Balik | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Scott Liskey, right, Dover Base Honor Guard member,...... read more read more Photo By Roland Balik | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Scott Liskey, right, Dover Base Honor Guard member, inspects the placement of ribbons on Airman 1st Class Randy Robertson, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation journeyman, during the Below-The-Zone Prep Course on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2024. Fourteen BTZ-eligible candidates received nine hours of hands-on board practice plus 10 hours of curriculum focused on professional presentation, public speaking, and dress and appearance applications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – Dover Base Honor Guard instructors held a two-day Below-The-Zone Prep Course November 14-15, 2024, designed for Airmen to sharpen their skills and prepare for the upcoming fourth-quarter BTZ selection board process later this year.



Fourteen BTZ-eligible candidates received nine hours of hands-on selection board practice plus 10 hours of curriculum focused on professional presentation, public speaking and dress and appearance applications.



“The next generation of front-line supervisors and leaders is being shaped now, and Dover is leading the charge with many units returning to traditional in-person BTZ boards,” said Tech. Sgt. Joshua Curry, Dover Base Honor Guard program manager. “These boards are more than just an evaluation; they’re a challenge that demands excellence in knowledge, articulation, confidence and a commitment to dress and appearance standards at the highest level.”



Dover BHG instructors were joined by guest instructors from the Wing who provided specialized coaching in areas such as dress and appearance, standards of conduct, current events, customs and courtesies, enlisted force structure, public speaking, individual Department of the Air Force Form 1206 Nomination for Award submission and mock BTZ board evaluations, ensuring that candidates were prepared.



“We know these can be daunting expectations, especially for Airmen who are new to the concept of boards,” said Curry.



Both the instructors and Airmen agreed that public speaking was the hardest subject covered.



“Airmen who go through the course struggle most with public speaking,” said Airman 1st Class William Nguyen, Dover BHG member and BTZ Prep Course instructor. “Airmen often lack experience speaking in front of crowds or high-ranking officials—a skill that is improved with practice and repetition in the course.



Another instructor echoed Nguyen’s observation on public speaking.



“Nerves can be a debilitating factor to any person inexperienced in speaking to a group of individuals,” said Senior Airman Sierra Davenport, Dover BHG member. “By exposing them to an environment where they do just that before the real thing, gives them an advantage over those not familiar with what can interfere with clear and concise communication.”



The instructors emphasized that first impressions go a long way when meeting a BTZ board in their service dress unifiorm.



“I volunteered to instruct the Dress and Appearance portion of this prep course because first impressions are important when wearing a military uniform,” said Davenport. “Representing the Air Force and the Nation requires airmen to look their best and follow all guidelines. A uniform worn improperly is the most common mistake among younger airmen and the most easily correctable.”



Airmen completing the course have a better chance of being selected BTZ and feel better prepared to meet the board.



“I would recommend this course,” said Airman 1st Class Kathiana Campos Torres, 436th Mission Generation Group time change items monitor. “Once you finish, you will see the board in a different way, and you will feel more prepared.”



Prior to this course, annual results for the BTZ Prep Course showed an 83 percent success rate for 36 Airmen who attended in-person or virtually in 2024.



“This is a unique opportunity for our future leaders to gain the confidence, skills, and edge needed to excel in BTZ boards and beyond,” stated Curry.



The course was offered virtually for Airmen who could not attend in person.