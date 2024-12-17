Dragon Hill Lodge Tree Lighting Ceremony

Photo By Pfc. Caelum Astra | U.S. Army, ROK Army, and civilians gather for the Tree Lighting cermony at the Dragon...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Caelum Astra | U.S. Army, ROK Army, and civilians gather for the Tree Lighting cermony at the Dragon Hill Lodge on the Yongsan Installation, South Korea on Dec. 17, 2024. The event offers an opportunity for families and friends to come together and enjoy festivities in light of the Christmas holiday. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Caelum Astra) see less | View Image Page

YONGSAN, South Korea — The holiday season came alive at Yongsan Garrison on Tuesday as the community gathered to celebrate the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The event was led by U.S. Army Garrison Commander, Col. Cho, who welcomed service members, families, and local residents to join in the festivities.

The tree, standing tall, at the Dragon Hill Lodge was adorned with its multitude of sparkling lights and colorful ornaments, symbolizing the spirit of the season. The lighting ceremony, which marked the beginning of a month-long series of holiday events, was accompanied by musical Christmas performances, gift-giving, and a festive holiday themed dinner and snacks.

“To our incredible soldiers, their families, and our devoted Korean allies, I thank you for your continued commitment, resilience, and the sacrifices you make every day. Your dedication strengthens the bonds that we have between nations .” Col. Cho said in his opening remarks. “It’s because of you that we can stand strong together, ready to face any challenge that comes our way. During this season of joy and reflection, I’m humbled to serve alongside such remarkable individuals.”

The ceremony also featured a special appearance by Santa Claus, who made a grand entrance and took pictures with several families and children present inside of the Dragon Hill Lodge. In addition to the tree lighting, attendees enjoyed hot cocoa, holiday music, and a variety of family-friendly activities.

Local dignitaries and leaders from both the U.S. and South Korean communities attended the event, reinforcing the strong ties between the two nations. The ceremony was a chance for service members and their families to take a break from their duties and enjoy the warmth of the season together.

For many, the Christmas Tree Lighting at Yongsan has become a beloved tradition. The ceremony serves as a reminder of the importance of community and the holiday season, as well as the enduring friendship between the United States and South Korea.