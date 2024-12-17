KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Staff Sgt. Kimberly Gracia, 8th Health Care Operations Squadron diagnostics & therapeutics non-commissioned officer in charge, was awarded the 8th Fighter Wing’s ‘Pride of the Pack’ for the week of Dec. 16-20.

Gracia took charge of multiple critical initiatives, enhancing the wing’s medical readiness. She led the organization of eight influenza mass vaccination events across 25 squadrons.

Gracia’s leadership resulted in the wing achieving a remarkable 95% influenza immunization readiness rate, which ranked #1 for Pacific Air Forces, surpassing 8 other AF wings in just one month.

Additionally, Gracia developed and implemented a memorandum of understanding with Travis Air Force Base, guaranteeing 24/7 teleradiology support for the 8th FW. This ensures the Wolf Pack receives timely and efficient diagnostic services, critical to maintaining operational capability at all times.

Gracia also led the management of over $631.5K worth of radiology equipment, completing over 800 x-ray examinations annually.

Her proactive approach to managing her department's resources, combined with her impeccable organizational skills, highlights her readiness for increased responsibilities and her unwavering dedication to the mission.

Thank you, Staff Sgt. Gracia, for your exceptional leadership, dedication, and hard work. Congratulations on winning this week’s ‘Pride of the Pack’!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2024 Date Posted: 12.18.2024 21:19 Story ID: 487875 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Kimberly Gracia, by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.