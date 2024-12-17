ASL course helps deaf employees feel understood, included

Photo By Wendy Arevalo | Bryan Distin, a contract specialist in the Supplier Operations Original Equipment...... read more read more Photo By Wendy Arevalo | Bryan Distin, a contract specialist in the Supplier Operations Original Equipment Manufacturer Directorate, signs his name for Rhonda Patron, one of DLA Aviation’s deaf employees, during roll call for the Introduction to ASL class Oct. 22 at DLA Aviation headquarters in Richmond, Va. (Photo by Wendy E. Arevalo) see less | View Image Page

On a recent Tuesday in a Defense Logistics Agency Aviation classroom, a diverse class of 14 students watches intently as their teacher moves her index finger in a jerky zigzag motion to sign the word “lightning” before directing the class to try.



This scene played out during a “lunch and learn” session offered by DLA Aviation Equal Employment Opportunity. The students – DLA Aviation employees – completed a nine-week Introduction to American Sign Language class Oct. 29, taught by Rose Salen, an equal employment opportunity specialist/ASL interpreter at DLA Aviation.



The reimagined course started in September and was developed by Salen, one of two full-time ASL interpreters on DLA Aviation staff after the previous instructor moved to DLA Land and Maritime.



According to Deborah Winston, DLA Aviation’s EEO director, ASL interpreters on her staff offer instruction for employees and managers who want to develop ASL skills, particularly those who work with and around the command’s deaf employees.



“The classes have proved beneficial for Aviation employees who strongly believe in appreciating the diversity of our workforce and strive to be inclusive by seeking opportunities to learn sign language, which allows our hearing population to communicate with hard-of-hearing persons or other hearing-related impairments,” Winston said. “This class is one of our most requested and usually has a waiting list.”



At least half of the people in the most recent class are coworkers of Rhonda Patron, a demand and supply chain analyst in the Efficiency and Innovation Branch (BAES) of the Research, Review and Analysis Division in the Business Process Support Directorate.



Born deaf, Patron taught herself ASL when she was 15. She helps lead the class in activities and performs other functions like attendance.



“I come up with all the material, and she helps me present it all,” said Salen. “It is always better to learn ASL from a deaf person as a native speaker of the language.”



Patron and Salen have a close working relationship, as Salen serves as her full-time interpreter at DLA Aviation. Salen is one of two full-time interpreters on staff who provide interpretation services for training, meetings (both in-person and virtual), team-building activities, and discussions, among other required tasks.



Even though Salen is usually at Patron’s side, Patron’s coworkers, including her supervisor, Anthony VanBuren, a supervisory demand/supply chain analyst in the BAES branch, took the ASL course so they can communicate with her by learning her language.



“It seemed like a no-brainer because if you are going to have a deaf employee, it makes sense to learn their language and how they communicate, so why wouldn’t I learn in that sense?” asked VanBuren. “Otherwise, it’s no different than ostracizing someone else.”

Patron said she feels respected by her coworkers’ efforts to improve communication skills.



“When they see me and want to communicate, it’s a sign that they want to work together,” Patron said via her ASL interpreter. “Communication is so important. Their motivation to communicate with me directly is wonderful. Sometimes, it is not always successful because it’s not easy to learn, but as long as people are trying and making that effort, I love it.”

Donna Cruz, a team lead in the BAES branch, said she thinks her branch’s efforts to learn ASL have increased camaraderie and morale.



“We had a whole row attending the ASL class, and I think Rhonda loved that,” said Cruz. “I think she enjoys it when we come to her and ask, ‘How do you sign this?’ She’ll get excited when you pick it up and can say things.”



Patron has given the members of her team sign names, also referred to as name signs. According to Salen, sign names are intimate. They are usually given to an individual by a deaf person and are used to identify a person rather than fingerspelling a person’s name. They are often descriptive of that person’s personality, likes or traits.



Demand/Supply Chain Analyst Conor Musselwhite, whose sign name is a “C” over the chin because he has a beard, said in addition to learning ASL, he has also learned the importance of facial expressions and demeanor when communicating with a deaf person.



“You have to slow down and think about what you’re saying,” Musselwhite said.

“Sign language is physical, so you have to think about your expressions and what you’re doing, and that’s hard for me. I’m usually smiling, but that doesn’t always reflect the conversation. Sometimes you smile when you’re uncomfortable, so I think you have to convey this with physical signs, and the way you look and your demeanor is something different.”



Cesar Rodriguez, a quality assurance specialist in DLA Aviation’s Pathways to Career Excellence program, also supports Salen in class activities. Rodriguez, who is hard of hearing, learned sign language as a child at Bible camps and later at the Florida School for Deaf and Blind in St. Augustine, Florida.



“I go to show support for Deaf culture and the people who want to learn and understand,” Rodriguez said. “My role is to support the instructor, Rose, as well as help people attending the class learn ASL. I also help lead students in signing review what we learned the week prior.”



Rodriguez said he has a high opinion of people who learn ASL to communicate with him.

“I feel great because it shows respect and that they are reaching out to get to know me and understand where I am coming from and who I am,” said Rodriguez.

Introduction to ASL is available for all DLA Aviation Richmond employees and contractors with permission from their supervisors. Course material includes the alphabet, numbers, colors, days of the week, verbs, nouns and basic office terminology in ASL. Additionally, the course introduces Deaf culture and the history of ASL.



The next course starts in January.