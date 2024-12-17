AFMC Civilians should prep now for Academic Year 26 Civilian Development

Photo By Michele Donaldson | Civilian Development program applications will be accepted starting Jan. 8 for...... read more read more Photo By Michele Donaldson | Civilian Development program applications will be accepted starting Jan. 8 for Academic Year 2026. There are 42 Civilian Development programs available this cycle, and employees can apply for up to four programs through MyVector as long as they meet the eligibility requirements. see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- It’s never too early to prepare for the future, which is why Air Force Materiel Command civilians should get ready now for the Academic Year 2026 Civilian Development application cycle.



Program applications will be accepted starting Jan. 8 for Academic Year 2026. There are 42 Civilian Development programs available this cycle, and employees can apply for up to four programs through MyVector as long as they meet the eligibility requirements.



“Civilian Development programs offer our employees the opportunity to develop leadership skills and enhanced competencies whether they are on the functional or enterprise leadership track,” said Crystal Riego, AFMC Civilian Development program lead. “Programs are available for civilians at every stage of their career. There are long duration and short-term programs, experiential assignments, opportunities to attain advanced degrees and more. Exploring options and having discussions with supervisors now will set civilians up to be ready when the application window opens.”



The Air Force Personnel Center has released several new tools to support civilians in program exploration, including how-to videos on the application process and an interactive Civilian Development portfolio dashboard. A TEAMS channel is available for civilians to interact with Civilian Development leads and ask questions on programs.



“The entire team is committed to ensuring we have as many candidates as possible for Academic Year 2026 programs, both at AFMC and Air Force-wide,” said Kathy Watern, Director of Manpower, Personnel and Services, AFMC. “Exploring the program tools and learning about requirements now will help individuals be prepared to apply when the window opens.”



AFMC will host several informational Civilian Development briefings and panels in early 2025. Links to the events will be sent via internal channels. Scheduled topics include:



Jan. 8 – Career Development Kickoff: Ask the Experts

Kick-off the application season with an open discussion featuring senior leaders and AFMC Center points of contact.



Jan. 22 – From Candidates to Leaders: Inspiring CD Journeys

Hear from previous CD participants and learn how the programs transformed their careers.



Feb. 6 – Stand Out: Resume and MyVector Pro Tips

Get expert advice on optimizing your MyVector profile and crafting a standout resume.



Feb. 19 – The Endorser’s Playbook: Tips for Strong Applications

Learn from other supervisors about writing effective endorsements and navigating the process.



March 5 – Beyond the Application: Career Growth and Guidance

Get guidance from senior leaders and practical advice on moving forward.



To learn more about the application process and programs, visit the Force Development mFSS page at https://myfss.us.af.mil/USAFCommunity/s/knowledge-detail?pid=kA0t0000000wlCUCAY.



Applicants must apply through MyVector and should coordinate with their supervisors before applying.



Application window for Academic Year 2026:



Civilian applications (MyVector): Opens Jan. 8, 2025

*Check with local organizations for internal application deadlines.



Civilian endorser reviews: Jan. 8 – March 7, 2025