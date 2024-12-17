Myers concludes 30-year career of service to Air Guard, Air Force

Chief Master Sgt. Gregory Myers, manager of the 123rd Security Forces Squadron, retired from military service during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base here Oct. 13, ending a career spanning 30 years.



Lt. Col. Jason Ray, former operations officer for the unit, praised Myers’s character during the ceremony, held in the base Annex before a crowd of friends, family and colleagues.



“Chief Myers dedication, professionalism and leadership left an indelible mark on the Air Force and the Air National Guard,” said Ray, who currently serves as commander of the 183rd Security Forces Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard. “His contributions to the nation’s security are a true inspiration of all of us.



“His leadership and guidance have been instrumental in shaping the careers of those who had the privilege of working with him. His legacy will continue long after his retirement.”



Myers began his military career in 1992 by enlisting in the active-duty Air Force as a military working dog handler. In 1996, he became a military training instructor at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.



Myers returned to being a dog handler in 1997 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, and later at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. He joined the Kentucky Air Guard in 2003.



Over the course of his career, he served on nine deployments, including one to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, after 9/11; and five humanitarian support missions across the state of Kentucky to include tornado response in Mayfield, and civic unrest in Louisville in 2020. He also supported Operation Allies Refuge and Allies Welcome.



Myers completed 11 Air Mobility Command Inspector General inspections, was the Security Forces Field Advisory Council senior enlisted leader, and helped create the Security Forces Leadership Development Course, where he served as an instructor.



At the ceremony’s close, Myers reflected on his time with the unit.



“Without everyone’s mentorship, assistance and friendship, this doesn’t happen,” Myers said. “Seems like just the other day, I got off the bus at Lackland. I’ve always been grateful for the opportunities that were provided to me. I got to go to a lot of places, do a lot of things, see a lot of things most people don’t get to experience — and that’s huge.



“It was an adventure, and we bonded through suffering. We became a family and a community.”

