Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Newly appointed Honorary Commanders join the 354th FW

    354th FW welcomes newly appointed honorary commanders

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney | U.S. Air Force Maj. Scott Kozlak, 354th Comptroller Squadron commander, presents...... read more read more

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Touchet 

    354th Fighter Wing

    The 354th Fighter Wing welcomed 17 community leaders into the Honorary Commanders Program during an induction ceremony at the Yukon Club, December 5.

    The program allows the military and the local community an avenue for mutual understanding and a new perspective on the unique challenges and contributions both parties face.

    During the ceremony, each new member was presented a certificate of induction and received an Honorary Commander lapel pin.

    The 2024-2026 Honorary Commanders are:
    Dr. Anupma Prakash, University of Alaska Fairbanks provost & vice chancellor
    Bobby Wilken, HooDoo Brewing Company owner
    Brittany Smart, UAF Research Office vice chancellor
    Chandra Clack, North Pole City Council councilor
    Dave Larimer, Contango Ore Inc exploration manager
    Eric Cooper, CrossFit Fairbanks coach
    Glenn Brady, Silver Gulch Brewing/Sun-Air Sheet Metal owner and project manager
    Glenn Miller, Non-Profit Organizations board member
    Dr. Jen Pickett, Cutting Edge Arctic Solutions LLC founder and specialist
    Dr. Jeremy Bauer, North Pole Dental Workshop dentist
    Dr. Jessica Garron, UAF International Arctic Research Center research assistant professor
    John Lohrke, Alaska Goldpanners general manager
    Russell Luke, UAF professor of political science
    Scott Bandy, First Command Financial Services financial advisor
    Scott Rosenthal, Keller Williams Alaska Group realtor
    Stan VanAmburg, Community Covenant Church pastor
    Wendi MacNaughton, Northern Star Resources Limited external affairs manager

    For more information on the Honorary Commanders Program, contact the 354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs team at 354aw.pa.publicaffairs@us.af.mil or call (907) 377-2116.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 12:01
    Story ID: 487807
    Location: EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Newly appointed Honorary Commanders join the 354th FW, by SSgt Kimberly Touchet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    354th FW welcomes newly appointed honorary commanders
    354th FW welcomes newly appointed honorary commanders
    354th FW welcomes newly appointed honorary commanders
    354th FW welcomes newly appointed honorary commanders
    354th FW welcomes newly appointed honorary commanders
    354th FW welcomes newly appointed honorary commanders
    354th FW welcomes newly appointed honorary commanders
    354th FW welcomes newly appointed honorary commanders
    354th FW welcomes newly appointed honorary commanders
    354th FW welcomes newly appointed honorary commanders
    354th FW welcomes newly appointed honorary commanders
    354th FW welcomes newly appointed honorary commanders
    354th FW welcomes newly appointed honorary commanders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    local
    HCC
    community program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download