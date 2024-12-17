Newly appointed Honorary Commanders join the 354th FW

The 354th Fighter Wing welcomed 17 community leaders into the Honorary Commanders Program during an induction ceremony at the Yukon Club, December 5.



The program allows the military and the local community an avenue for mutual understanding and a new perspective on the unique challenges and contributions both parties face.



During the ceremony, each new member was presented a certificate of induction and received an Honorary Commander lapel pin.



The 2024-2026 Honorary Commanders are:

Dr. Anupma Prakash, University of Alaska Fairbanks provost & vice chancellor

Bobby Wilken, HooDoo Brewing Company owner

Brittany Smart, UAF Research Office vice chancellor

Chandra Clack, North Pole City Council councilor

Dave Larimer, Contango Ore Inc exploration manager

Eric Cooper, CrossFit Fairbanks coach

Glenn Brady, Silver Gulch Brewing/Sun-Air Sheet Metal owner and project manager

Glenn Miller, Non-Profit Organizations board member

Dr. Jen Pickett, Cutting Edge Arctic Solutions LLC founder and specialist

Dr. Jeremy Bauer, North Pole Dental Workshop dentist

Dr. Jessica Garron, UAF International Arctic Research Center research assistant professor

John Lohrke, Alaska Goldpanners general manager

Russell Luke, UAF professor of political science

Scott Bandy, First Command Financial Services financial advisor

Scott Rosenthal, Keller Williams Alaska Group realtor

Stan VanAmburg, Community Covenant Church pastor

Wendi MacNaughton, Northern Star Resources Limited external affairs manager



For more information on the Honorary Commanders Program, contact the 354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs team at 354aw.pa.publicaffairs@us.af.mil or call (907) 377-2116.

