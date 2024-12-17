The 354th Fighter Wing welcomed 17 community leaders into the Honorary Commanders Program during an induction ceremony at the Yukon Club, December 5.
The program allows the military and the local community an avenue for mutual understanding and a new perspective on the unique challenges and contributions both parties face.
During the ceremony, each new member was presented a certificate of induction and received an Honorary Commander lapel pin.
The 2024-2026 Honorary Commanders are:
Dr. Anupma Prakash, University of Alaska Fairbanks provost & vice chancellor
Bobby Wilken, HooDoo Brewing Company owner
Brittany Smart, UAF Research Office vice chancellor
Chandra Clack, North Pole City Council councilor
Dave Larimer, Contango Ore Inc exploration manager
Eric Cooper, CrossFit Fairbanks coach
Glenn Brady, Silver Gulch Brewing/Sun-Air Sheet Metal owner and project manager
Glenn Miller, Non-Profit Organizations board member
Dr. Jen Pickett, Cutting Edge Arctic Solutions LLC founder and specialist
Dr. Jeremy Bauer, North Pole Dental Workshop dentist
Dr. Jessica Garron, UAF International Arctic Research Center research assistant professor
John Lohrke, Alaska Goldpanners general manager
Russell Luke, UAF professor of political science
Scott Bandy, First Command Financial Services financial advisor
Scott Rosenthal, Keller Williams Alaska Group realtor
Stan VanAmburg, Community Covenant Church pastor
Wendi MacNaughton, Northern Star Resources Limited external affairs manager
For more information on the Honorary Commanders Program, contact the 354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs team at 354aw.pa.publicaffairs@us.af.mil or call (907) 377-2116.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 12:01
|Story ID:
|487807
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Newly appointed Honorary Commanders join the 354th FW, by SSgt Kimberly Touchet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.