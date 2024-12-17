Two NY Guard Airmen graduate Brazilian Jungle Warfare School

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Gerardo Balsa and Staff Sgt. Grant Cozart,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Gerardo Balsa and Staff Sgt. Grant Cozart, defenders with the 105th Airlift Wing’s Base Defense Group, pose with their fellow graduates at the Brazilian Jungle Warfare School graduation in Manaus, Brazil, Nov. 22, 2024. Balsa and Cozart are two of only 50 American military members to complete the course since it was established in 1964 to develop an operational unit that could use the Amazon jungle environment to its advantage. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.Y. -- Two New York Air Guardsmen from the 105th Airlift Wing’s Base Defense Group completed the esteemed Brazilian Jungle Warfare School Nov. 22, 2024.



Tech. Sgt. Gerardo Balsa and Staff Sgt. Grant Cozart, defenders with the 105th, are two of only 50 American military members to complete the course since its establishment in 1964. They are also the first two 105th Airmen to ever attend and graduate the school.



The New York National Guard has been sending Soldiers and Airmen to the international course since 2019, following a State Partnership Program training agreement between the NYNG and Brazil.



The Brazilian Jungle Warfare School, or CIGS — the acronym for the school’s name in Portuguese, Centro de Instrução de Guerra na Selva — was established to develop an operational unit that could use the Amazon jungle environment to its advantage.



The school is located in the Amazon basin in Manaus, the capital of Brazil’s Amazonas state.



Since its inception, CIGS has been considered one of the most challenging and prestigious military courses in the world, focusing on survival, navigation and combat in the dense jungle environment.



“It’s a place where you quickly learn that the jungle doesn’t conform to you – you conform to the jungle,” Cozart explained. “If you know how to operate there, the jungle becomes a neutral place. If not, it can quickly become your greatest enemy.”



The two-month course combines intense physical challenges, survival training and cultural immersion to sharpen trainees from participating nations’ militaries.



To prepare for the school, Balsa and Cozart completed a pre-selection process, including swimming in their full uniforms, flotation, running in combat boots and carrying heavy loads over extended periods of time.



“We completed every physical event required to qualify for the course,” Balsa said. “Our unit also considers how active we are, our dedication to the mission and our commitment to the people we serve. All of that is taken into consideration when applying to represent our wing”.



The training emphasized not just physical resilience but adaptability to the jungle’s unique demands.



Participants learned survival techniques such as handling snakes, purifying water, building fires, constructing shelters, identifying edible resources and enduring isolated overnight stays.



They were also trained in advanced skills like shooting, jungle navigation, patrolling, explosive operations and waterborne techniques.



“The hardest thing about the course is dealing with that environment while also doing everything else you’d normally do with combat operations,” Cozart said. “No matter the environment, you still have to control tactics, manage your weapon system, manage your ruck and accomplish the mission.”



Despite its challenges, the course offered many unique takeaways. The cultural immersion aspect was especially a highlight, the two Airmen said.



“Brazil is an incredible country,” Balsa said. "CIGS’ unwavering dedication to protecting and defending the Amazon is truly inspiring. They’re incredibly generous in sharing their knowledge with those who show genuine interest and we’re deeply grateful for their willingness to teach us.”



The school’s mission aligns with Brazil’s broader strategy to secure the Amazon rainforest. The area faces many threats, including environmental exploitation and opposing military forces. CIGS graduates are trained to preserve and defend the jungle at all costs while being able to navigate it in combat scenarios.



Balsa and Cozart said completing the course was not just a professional achievement but also a significant contribution to the Air Force’s greater mission.



“As the Air Force evolves, we are embracing Agile Combat Employment by deploying to austere environments and honing our ability to operate with minimal support,” Balsa explained.



“Participating in the international course and working with different nations allowed us to gain valuable insights into how other militaries operate, broadening our perspective and enhancing our adaptability,” he added.



The duo’s completion of the course is a historic accomplishment for the 105th Base Defense Group and will help prepare the group to operate in all types of environments, according to Balsa and Cozart.



"It was such an extreme honor to be out there. The welcoming atmosphere the Brazilian people provided for us was unreal, and all they do to safeguard the Amazon is nothing short of heroic,” Cozart said.