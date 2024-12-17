Admiral Inspires Navy Reservists: “We Are the Sixth Man”

Great Lakes, Ill. (December 15, 2024) – Rear Adm. Scott Ruston, director of the Navy’s “Get Real, Get Better” initiative, energized Navy Reserve sailors at the Navy Reserve Center, Great Lakes, with a compelling call to action. He emphasized the Navy Reserve’s critical role as the nation’s “strategic depth” while urging sailors to embrace their identity as maritime warfighters and leaders in an increasingly complex global security environment.



“We are the sixth man,” Ruston declared, comparing reservists to basketball players poised to jump off the bench when the starting five needs support or specialized skills. “We wear the uniform. We go to practice just like the starting five. When the coach looks down the bench and says, ‘I need a three-point sharpshooter,’ the reserve sailor must be ready to deliver.”



The basketball analogy resonated deeply with sailors, highlighting the Navy Reserve’s dual mission: supplementing active-duty forces during crises and providing boutique skill sets that enhance operational capabilities. “We’re not just backups,” Ruston clarified. “Our boutique skill sets make us indispensable.”



Ruston reminded the audience of their primary identity as maritime warfighters and the vital role they play in securing global stability. “Every person in this room must ask themselves, ‘Am I ready?’” he challenged. “The world is more unstable now than it has been in decades, and if conflict comes, it will be an all-domain fight—cyber, space, air, maritime, and land.”



Ruston stressed that warfighter readiness goes beyond knowing and training to one’s mobilization billet. It includes administrative preparedness, medical and dental clearance, and family readiness. “If we’re not ready to get in the game, we fail just as much if we’re not proficient at our job. And failure isn’t an option,” he said, emphasizing the Navy Reserve’s goal of mobilizing 50,000 sailors within 30 days in the event of national emergency.



The “Get Real, Get Better” philosophy was a central theme of Ruston’s address. He described it as a mindset rooted in honesty, self-assessment, and continuous improvement. “It starts with being honest about where you stand,” he explained. “Ask yourself, ‘How can I do better today than I did yesterday?’And grow that mindset within your team.”



Lieut. Cmdr. Damien Treshman, executive officer of Navy Reserve Center, Great Lakes, praised the initiative’s practical impact. “It’s not a short-term program. It’s a mindset that enhances both quality of life and mission performance,” he said, adding that Ruston’s leadership made it clear reservists are active participants in shaping the Navy’s future.



Ruston also provided a comprehensive overview of current global threats, from China’s ambitions in Taiwan to Russian aggression in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East. He called on sailors to see themselves as frontline defenders of the world order. “We are maritime warfighters,” he said passionately. “We don’t just defend America—we defend the stability of the global system. And we must be ready for the call.”



In closing, Ruston left no doubt about the stakes: "If you wear this uniform, you are a vital part of our nation’s defense and its readiness for any future conflict. Stay prepared, uphold the highest standards of professionalism, and strive for excellence every day. The future of the Navy—and the safety of our nation and allies—rests on your dedication."



Ruston’s words left the sailors with a renewed sense of purpose and a clear mission: to embody the ethos of warfighters and exemplify the Navy Reserve’s vital role in national defense.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2024 Date Posted: 12.18.2024 10:21 Story ID: 487784 Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Admiral Inspires Navy Reservists: “We Are the Sixth Man”, by CDR Jeffrey Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.