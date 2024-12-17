Holloman welcomes its first Jewish rabbi

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Friedman: 49th Wing chaplain, a father of six, author, law school graduate, congregational rabbi, and a child of Holocaust survivors.



A member of the Colorado Air National Guard, he currently serves as one of the Holloman chaplains on a Military Personnel Appropriation tour, which is designed to address the short-term needs of the active force.



Friedman brings a unique blend of skills to his role, including a deep understanding of legal principles. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Memphis in 2012, a qualification distinguishing him in his chaplaincy work.



“Rarely does a counseling session go by where there isn’t some area of legal tangency,” said Friedman. “People are coming to the chaplain because they’re struggling, but the struggle is often predicated on a legal issue, and now I can help them focus on a solution and help direct them, and that’s been tremendous.”



Since he holds qualifications as both a rabbi and a lawyer, Air Force leadership has requested him at both local and national levels to provide counsel and draft briefs concerning the intersections of chaplaincy and legal matters.



In 2013, he prepared a memorandum for the Director of the Air National Guard Chaplain Corps, addressing the topic of Chaplaincy Confidentiality for Title 32 chaplains operating in mandatory reporting states, which he revised in 2019.



That year, he also uncovered an error in the Department of the Air Force Instruction governing Chaplain Confidentiality, which resulted in him being asked to rewrite the chapter for the latest revision. He also advised the Director of the ANG Chaplain Corps on resolving the ongoing issue of Title 32 chaplains serving in states with mandatory reporting laws, solidifying his role as the Air Force subject matter expert regarding Chaplain Confidentiality.



When he’s not employing his legal expertise, Friedman fulfills his regular responsibilities by providing spiritual support and guidance to Team Holloman.



“While I cannot directly provide services to faith groups other than my own, it’s my job to help other faith groups access the services they need, particularly for other under-represented faith denominations, such as Islam, Buddhism and Wiccans,” said Friedman. “It’s very meaningful to me because that’s when I’m really showing the pluralism that the Chaplain Corps should be.”



Friedman is a first-generation American, the son of two Holocaust survivors. He continues to honor their legacy and ensure the human cost and impact of the Holocaust are never forgotten.



“The pride I feel as a child of survivors should not only be felt by me but should be felt by every single American because they are part of a country that was part of the solution instead of part of the problem,” said Friedman. “I couldn’t be prouder to wear this uniform. I am confident that my late parents are observing me with pride, understanding the significance of this uniform, the values it upholds, and the positive impact we contribute daily to the United States military.”



Friedman’s experience and pride spill over into every facet of his work, making him a unique part of Team Holloman for his tour here.



“We’re chaplains to all members,” said Friedman. “The greatest moments in chaplaincy happen when the relationships you casually build with people bear fruit when things go bad in an members’ lives, and they now know who to turn to.”

