ATR Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri

HYAKURI AIR BASE, Japan -- The 35th Fighter Wing recently concluded an Aviation Training Relocation (ATR) exercise with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) at Hyakuri Air Base on February 8.



Since its inception in 2006, the ATR program has been instrumental in enhancing the interoperability of U.S. and Japanese forces. It provides an essential opportunity for joint training missions away from the U.S. forces' primary bases, while also reducing the noise impact on communities near U.S. military installations in Japan.



In this latest iteration, over 160 Airmen from the 35th Fighter Wing engaged in in-depth training exercises with the JASDF. The program encompassed comprehensive mission planning, joint briefing sessions, execution of coordinated flight operations, and debriefing processes.



Capt. Lucas Scott, an electronic combat pilot with the 13th Fighter Squadron, reflected on the significance of this training. "Our collaboration with the JASDF during this ATR program is a testament to our shared commitment to regional security," Scott stated. "These exercises allow us to identify and address any operational challenges, ensuring our combined forces are prepared for real-world contingencies."



Echoing this sentiment, JASDF Capt Tetsuo Hiroki, F-2 pilot, participating in the ATR program remarked, "Training with the 35th Fighter Wing has been incredibly enriching. The level of expertise and the spirit of collaboration displayed by our U.S. counterparts are commendable. These joint exercises reinforce our capabilities and prepare us collectively for any challenges we might face in the future."



The ATR at Hyakuri provided a unique platform for both U.S. and Japanese forces to synchronize their skills and strategies effectively. Maj. General Tomohiro Matsuura, 7th Air Wing commander, who observed the training, emphasized the importance of these interactions. "Engaging with the skilled airmen of the 35th Fighter Wing has been an invaluable experience. Our joint efforts in this training program significantly contribute to the strength and readiness of our combined defense capabilities."



Throughout the ATR exercise, the primary mission of the 35th Fighter Wing — PROTECT American national security interest, DEFEND Japan and American Allies and Partners; DETER Global Aggression — was the focal point of the training.



Scott concluded, "This ATR has been an invaluable learning and growth opportunity. Operating and collaborating closely with the JASDF challenges us to adapt and evolve. We look forward to continuing this partnership and further strengthening our bilateral ties."

