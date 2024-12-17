Holiday hours for the Benelux 2024-2025

CHIEVRES, Belgium – As the holiday season approaches, many garrison services are altering their hours to allow their team to spend more time with family and friends.



The Christmas religious holiday (Dec. 25), and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1) are observed as a public holiday in the U.S., Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. The Second Day of Christmas (Dec. 26) is a public holiday in the Netherlands and Germany.



Below is a list of how the holidays are going to affect offices, services and facilities, organized according to location. If not specifically stated, normal hours apply.



This may not be a comprehensive list, and any community members who plan to visit a service or location are encouraged to call ahead (https://home.army.mil/benelux/contact/phonebook) to ensure it is open.



Chièvres Air Base / SHAPE



AAFES (Exchange & Concessions)

Dec. 24 – Open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed

Dec. 31 – Open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 1 – Closed



Andrews Federal Credit Union

Dec. 24 – Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed

Dec. 31 – Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Closed



Army Community Services

Dec. 25 - Closed

Jan. 1 - Closed



Army Continuing Education Offices

Dec. 25 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Auto Skills and Equipment Rental

Dec. 25 – Closed

Jan. 1 – Closed



Bene Brew

Dec. 25 – Closed

Jan. 1 – Closed



Carrefour – SHAPE

Dec. 23 to 24 – 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed

Dec. 26 to 27 – 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 28 – 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 29 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 30 – 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 – 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 – Closed



Central Processing Facility

Dec. 25 – Closed

Jan. 1 - Closed



Child Development Center

Dec. 23 to 24 / 26 to 27 - Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 25 - Closed

Dec. 30 to 31 / Jan 2 to Jan 3 - Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 – Closed



Security Office – Chièvres

Dec. 23 and 26 – No fingerprinting services available

Dec. 25 – Closed

Jan. 1 – Closed



Security Office – SHAPE

Dec. 25 – Closed

Jan. 1 – Closed

Mon, Tues, Wed, Fri – 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thurs – 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (no fingerprinting services available)



Commissary

Dec. 24 - Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed

Dec. 26 – Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 31 - Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Closed



Finance Operations

Dec. 25 – Closed

Jan. 1 - Closed



Fitness Center



Chièvres Air Base

Dec. 21 to 23 - Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 24 to 25 - Closed

Dec. 26 to 30 - Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 – Closed

24/7 access still available



SHAPE

Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Closed

24/7 access still available with prior authorization



Installation Access Control System

Dec. 25 – Closed

Jan. 1 - Closed



Kennel

Dec. 23 to 24 - 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 25 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 26 to Dec. 27 - 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec 28 to Dec. 29 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 30 to Dec. 31 – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Jan. 1 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Library



Chièvres Air Base

Dec. 23 to Dec. 25 - Closed

Dec. 26 to Dec. 27 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 28 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 29 – Jan. 1 – Closed



SHAPE

Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Logistics Readiness Center Facilities (Central Issue Facility (CIF), Supply Support Activity (SSA), Property Book Office (PBO), Transportation Office and Maintenance Office)

Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Closed

Base Shuttle

Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Not in service



Middle School and Teen Program

Dec. 23 to 24 - 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 25 - Closed

Dec. 26 to 27 - 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 30 to Dec. 31 – 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Closed



Parent Central Services

Dec. 23 to 24 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dec. 25 - Closed

Dec. 26 to 27 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dec. 30 to Dec. 31 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Closed



Post Office

Dec. 25 – Closed

Jan. 1 – Closed



Rationed Items Store (SHAPE)

Dec. 23 – Closed

Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 25 to Dec. 26 – Closed

Dec. 27 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 28 to Dec. 30 – Closed

Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 1 – Closed



Registration Office – SHAPE

Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Religious Services



SHAPE West Chapel

Dec. 24 – Christingle Service, an international service for all ages 4 p.m.

Dec. 24 – U.S. – led Roman Catholic Christmas Eve Mass 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 24 – Polish Roman Catholic Christmas Eve Mass 10 p.m.

Dec. 25 – British-led Holy Communion for Christmas 10 a.m.

Dec. 25 – Spanish Roman Catholic Christmas Day Mass 11:30 a.m.



SHAPE East Chapel

Dec. 24 – German Ecumenical Service 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 24 – U.S.-led English language Cotemporary Christmas Service 6 p.m.

Dec. 24 – Italian Roman Catholic Christmas Eve Mass 10:30 p.m.

Dec. 25 – U.S.-led Roman Catholic Christmas Day Mass 9 a.m.

Dec. 25 – Polish Roman Catholic Christmas Day Mass 12:30 p.m.



School Age Care

Dec. 23 to 24 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 26 - Closed

Dec. 26 to 27 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 30 – 31 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 – Closed



SHAPE Healthcare Facility

Dec. 23 to Jan. 3 – Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed

Jan. 1 – Closed



Veterinary Clinic

Dec. 23 – Jan. 2 – Closed



USAG Benelux-Brussels/Sterrebeek Annex



AAFES



Retail Store

Dec. 25 – Closed

Jan. 1 – Closed



Barber Shop, AAFES

Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed

Dec. 26 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 1 – Closed



Andrews Federal Credit Union

Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed

Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Closed



Brussels Army Health Clinic

Dec. 23 to Jan. 3 – Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dec. 25 Closed

Jan. 1 Closed



Army Community Services

Dec. 23 to Dec. 24 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed

Dec. 26 to Dec. 27 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 30 to Dec. 31 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 – Closed



Child Development Center

Dec. 23 to 24 / 26 to 27 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 25 - Closed

Dec. 30 to 31 / Jan 2 to Jan 3 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Closed



Consignment Shop

Dec. 17 to Jan. 6 - Closed



Fitness Center and Equipment Rental

Dec. 23 to 24 - 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed 24/7 access available

Dec. 26 to 27 – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 30 to 31 – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1 – Closed



ID Card/Passport/Installation Access Control System

Dec. 25 – Closed

Jan. 1 - Closed



Library

Dec. 23 to 24 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed

Dec. 26 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 27 – Closed

Jan. 1 – Closed



Logistics Readiness Center Facilities (Central Issue Facility (CIF), Supply Support Activity (SSA), Property Book Office (PBO), Transportation Office and Maintenance Office)

Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Middle School and Teen Program

Dec. 23 to 24 - 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 25 - Closed

Dec. 26 to 27 - 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 30 to Dec. 31 – 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Closed



Parent Central Services

Dec. 23 to 24 – 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed

Dec. 26 to 27 – 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 30 to 31 – 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Post Office

Dec. 24 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed

Dec. 31 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Closed



School Age Care

Dec. 23 to 24 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 25 - Closed

Dec. 26 to 27 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 30 to 31 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 – Closed



Security Office

Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – No fingerprinting service available

Dec. 25 – Closed

Jan. 1 – Closed



USAG Benelux-Brunssum/JFC Brunssum



AAFES



Store

Dec. 24 and 26 – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed

Dec. 28 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 31 – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 1 – Closed



Concessions

Dec. 25 – Closed

Jan. 1 – Closed



Army Community Services

Dec. 23 to 24 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed

Dec. 26 to 27 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 30 to 31 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Closed



Army Continuing Education Center

Dec. 25 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Child Development Center

Dec. 23 to 24 / 26 to 27 - Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 25 - Closed

Dec. 30 to 31 / Jan 2 to Jan 3 - Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Closed



Commissary

Dec. 23 to 24 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed

Dec. 26 to 27 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 28 to 29 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 30 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jan. 1 – Closed



Fitness Center

Dec. 23 – Closed, 24/7 access available

Dec. 24 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed, 24/7 access

Dec. 26 to 28 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 29 to 30 – Closed, 24/7 access available

Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 – Closed, 24/7 access available



Healthcare Facility – Geilenkirchen

Dec. 25 to Dec. 26 – Closed

Jan. 1 – Closed



Housing Office

Dec. 19 – Closed at 12 p.m.

Dec. 25 to 26 – Closed

Jan. 1 – Closed



JFC Library

Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Closed



JFC Pass and Registration Office

Dec. 20 – Closed at 2 p.m.

Dec. 21 to Jan. 5 - Closed



Logistics Readiness Center Facilities (Central Issue Facility (CIF), Supply Support Activity (SSA), Property Book Office (PBO), Transportation Office and Maintenance Office)

Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Middle School Teen Program

Dec. 23 to Dec. 24 – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 to 26 – Closed

Dec. 27 - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 30 to 31 - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 – Closed



Outdoor Recreation, Trips and Tours

Dec. 23- Closed

Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed

Dec. 26 to 28 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 29 to 30 – Closed

Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 – Closed



Parent Central Services

Dec. 23 to 24 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed

Dec. 26 to 27 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dec. 30 to 31 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Jan. 1 – Closed



Post Office

Dec. 24 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed

Dec. 31 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Closed



Religious Services



JFC Brunssum International Chapel

Dec. 24 – Catholic Mass 4 p.m.

Dec. 24 – Protestant Candlelight Service 6 p.m.



Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base Chapel



Dec. 24 – Christmas Pageant and Mass 4 p.m.



School Age Center

Dec. 23 to 24 – 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 25 to 26 – Closed

Dec. 27 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 30 to 31 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 – Closed



Security Office

Dec. 23 to Jan. 3 – No fingerprinting services available

Dec. 25 – Closed

Jan. 1 – Closed



The Bistro

Dec. 23 – Closed

Dec. 24 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed

Dec. 26 to 28 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 31 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 1 – Closed



Gold Mine Slots

Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed

Dec. 26 to 28 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 – Closed



The Mine Bar

Dec. 24 – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed

Dec. 26 to 28 – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 31 – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 – Closed



The Netherlands Law Center

Dec. 26 to 23 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dec. 24 to 26 – Closed

Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 – Closed



Dülmen Tower Barracks



Religious Services (Community Center/Bldg. 58)

Dec. 18 – Candlelight Service 5 p.m.



Postal Services

Dec. 23 – Mail pick-up available 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 2 – Mail pick-up available 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

