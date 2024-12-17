Holiday hours for the Benelux 2024-2025

CHIEVRES, Belgium – As the holiday season approaches, many garrison services are altering their hours to allow their team to spend more time with family and friends.
The Christmas religious holiday (Dec. 25), and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1) are observed as a public holiday in the U.S., Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. The Second Day of Christmas (Dec. 26) is a public holiday in the Netherlands and Germany.
Below is a list of how the holidays are going to affect offices, services and facilities, organized according to location. If not specifically stated, normal hours apply.
This may not be a comprehensive list, and any community members who plan to visit a service or location are encouraged to call ahead (https://home.army.mil/benelux/contact/phonebook) to ensure it is open.
Chièvres Air Base / SHAPE
AAFES (Exchange & Concessions)
Dec. 24 – Open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dec. 25 – Closed
Dec. 31 – Open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Closed
Andrews Federal Credit Union
Dec. 24 – Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dec. 25 – Closed
Dec. 31 – Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 - Closed
Army Community Services
Dec. 25 - Closed
Jan. 1 - Closed
Army Continuing Education Offices
Dec. 25 to Jan. 1 – Closed
Auto Skills and Equipment Rental
Dec. 25 – Closed
Jan. 1 – Closed
Bene Brew
Dec. 25 – Closed
Jan. 1 – Closed
Carrefour – SHAPE
Dec. 23 to 24 – 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 25 – Closed
Dec. 26 to 27 – 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dec. 28 – 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 29 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dec. 30 – 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dec. 31 – 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Closed
Central Processing Facility
Dec. 25 – Closed
Jan. 1 - Closed
Child Development Center
Dec. 23 to 24 / 26 to 27 - Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 25 - Closed
Dec. 30 to 31 / Jan 2 to Jan 3 - Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Closed
Security Office – Chièvres
Dec. 23 and 26 – No fingerprinting services available
Dec. 25 – Closed
Jan. 1 – Closed
Security Office – SHAPE
Dec. 25 – Closed
Jan. 1 – Closed
Mon, Tues, Wed, Fri – 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thurs – 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (no fingerprinting services available)
Commissary
Dec. 24 - Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dec. 25 – Closed
Dec. 26 – Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 31 - Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 1 - Closed
Finance Operations
Dec. 25 – Closed
Jan. 1 - Closed
Fitness Center
Chièvres Air Base
Dec. 21 to 23 - Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 24 to 25 - Closed
Dec. 26 to 30 - Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 – Closed
24/7 access still available
SHAPE
Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Closed
24/7 access still available with prior authorization
Installation Access Control System
Dec. 25 – Closed
Jan. 1 - Closed
Kennel
Dec. 23 to 24 - 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 25 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dec. 26 to Dec. 27 - 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dec 28 to Dec. 29 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dec. 30 to Dec. 31 – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
Jan. 1 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Library
Chièvres Air Base
Dec. 23 to Dec. 25 - Closed
Dec. 26 to Dec. 27 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 28 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 29 – Jan. 1 – Closed
SHAPE
Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Closed
Logistics Readiness Center Facilities (Central Issue Facility (CIF), Supply Support Activity (SSA), Property Book Office (PBO), Transportation Office and Maintenance Office)
Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Closed
Base Shuttle
Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Not in service
Middle School and Teen Program
Dec. 23 to 24 - 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 25 - Closed
Dec. 26 to 27 - 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 30 to Dec. 31 – 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 1 - Closed
Parent Central Services
Dec. 23 to 24 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dec. 25 - Closed
Dec. 26 to 27 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dec. 30 to Dec. 31 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Jan. 1 - Closed
Post Office
Dec. 25 – Closed
Jan. 1 – Closed
Rationed Items Store (SHAPE)
Dec. 23 – Closed
Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dec. 25 to Dec. 26 – Closed
Dec. 27 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dec. 28 to Dec. 30 – Closed
Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Closed
Registration Office – SHAPE
Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Closed
Religious Services
SHAPE West Chapel
Dec. 24 – Christingle Service, an international service for all ages 4 p.m.
Dec. 24 – U.S. – led Roman Catholic Christmas Eve Mass 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 24 – Polish Roman Catholic Christmas Eve Mass 10 p.m.
Dec. 25 – British-led Holy Communion for Christmas 10 a.m.
Dec. 25 – Spanish Roman Catholic Christmas Day Mass 11:30 a.m.
SHAPE East Chapel
Dec. 24 – German Ecumenical Service 3:30 p.m.
Dec. 24 – U.S.-led English language Cotemporary Christmas Service 6 p.m.
Dec. 24 – Italian Roman Catholic Christmas Eve Mass 10:30 p.m.
Dec. 25 – U.S.-led Roman Catholic Christmas Day Mass 9 a.m.
Dec. 25 – Polish Roman Catholic Christmas Day Mass 12:30 p.m.
School Age Care
Dec. 23 to 24 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 26 - Closed
Dec. 26 to 27 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 30 – 31 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Closed
SHAPE Healthcare Facility
Dec. 23 to Jan. 3 – Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dec. 25 – Closed
Jan. 1 – Closed
Veterinary Clinic
Dec. 23 – Jan. 2 – Closed
USAG Benelux-Brussels/Sterrebeek Annex
AAFES
Retail Store
Dec. 25 – Closed
Jan. 1 – Closed
Barber Shop, AAFES
Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dec. 25 – Closed
Dec. 26 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Closed
Andrews Federal Credit Union
Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dec. 25 – Closed
Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 - Closed
Brussels Army Health Clinic
Dec. 23 to Jan. 3 – Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dec. 25 Closed
Jan. 1 Closed
Army Community Services
Dec. 23 to Dec. 24 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 25 – Closed
Dec. 26 to Dec. 27 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 30 to Dec. 31 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Closed
Child Development Center
Dec. 23 to 24 / 26 to 27 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 25 - Closed
Dec. 30 to 31 / Jan 2 to Jan 3 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 1 - Closed
Consignment Shop
Dec. 17 to Jan. 6 - Closed
Fitness Center and Equipment Rental
Dec. 23 to 24 - 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 25 – Closed 24/7 access available
Dec. 26 to 27 – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 30 to 31 – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Closed
ID Card/Passport/Installation Access Control System
Dec. 25 – Closed
Jan. 1 - Closed
Library
Dec. 23 to 24 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dec. 25 – Closed
Dec. 26 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dec. 27 – Closed
Jan. 1 – Closed
Logistics Readiness Center Facilities (Central Issue Facility (CIF), Supply Support Activity (SSA), Property Book Office (PBO), Transportation Office and Maintenance Office)
Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Closed
Middle School and Teen Program
Dec. 23 to 24 - 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 25 - Closed
Dec. 26 to 27 - 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 30 to Dec. 31 – 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 1 - Closed
Parent Central Services
Dec. 23 to 24 – 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 25 – Closed
Dec. 26 to 27 – 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 30 to 31 – 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Post Office
Dec. 24 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dec. 25 – Closed
Dec. 31 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Jan. 1 - Closed
School Age Care
Dec. 23 to 24 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 25 - Closed
Dec. 26 to 27 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 30 to 31 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Closed
Security Office
Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – No fingerprinting service available
Dec. 25 – Closed
Jan. 1 – Closed
USAG Benelux-Brunssum/JFC Brunssum
AAFES
Store
Dec. 24 and 26 – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dec. 25 – Closed
Dec. 28 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dec. 31 – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Closed
Concessions
Dec. 25 – Closed
Jan. 1 – Closed
Army Community Services
Dec. 23 to 24 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 25 – Closed
Dec. 26 to 27 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 30 to 31 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 1 - Closed
Army Continuing Education Center
Dec. 25 to Jan. 1 – Closed
Child Development Center
Dec. 23 to 24 / 26 to 27 - Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 25 - Closed
Dec. 30 to 31 / Jan 2 to Jan 3 - Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 1 - Closed
Commissary
Dec. 23 to 24 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dec. 25 – Closed
Dec. 26 to 27 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dec. 28 to 29 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 30 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Closed
Fitness Center
Dec. 23 – Closed, 24/7 access available
Dec. 24 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 25 – Closed, 24/7 access
Dec. 26 to 28 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 29 to 30 – Closed, 24/7 access available
Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Closed, 24/7 access available
Healthcare Facility – Geilenkirchen
Dec. 25 to Dec. 26 – Closed
Jan. 1 – Closed
Housing Office
Dec. 19 – Closed at 12 p.m.
Dec. 25 to 26 – Closed
Jan. 1 – Closed
JFC Library
Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Closed
JFC Pass and Registration Office
Dec. 20 – Closed at 2 p.m.
Dec. 21 to Jan. 5 - Closed
Logistics Readiness Center Facilities (Central Issue Facility (CIF), Supply Support Activity (SSA), Property Book Office (PBO), Transportation Office and Maintenance Office)
Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Closed
Middle School Teen Program
Dec. 23 to Dec. 24 – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 25 to 26 – Closed
Dec. 27 - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 30 to 31 - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Closed
Outdoor Recreation, Trips and Tours
Dec. 23- Closed
Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 25 – Closed
Dec. 26 to 28 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 29 to 30 – Closed
Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Closed
Parent Central Services
Dec. 23 to 24 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dec. 25 – Closed
Dec. 26 to 27 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dec. 30 to 31 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Closed
Post Office
Dec. 24 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dec. 25 – Closed
Dec. 31 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Jan. 1 - Closed
Religious Services
JFC Brunssum International Chapel
Dec. 24 – Catholic Mass 4 p.m.
Dec. 24 – Protestant Candlelight Service 6 p.m.
Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base Chapel
Dec. 24 – Christmas Pageant and Mass 4 p.m.
School Age Center
Dec. 23 to 24 – 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 25 to 26 – Closed
Dec. 27 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 30 to 31 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Closed
Security Office
Dec. 23 to Jan. 3 – No fingerprinting services available
Dec. 25 – Closed
Jan. 1 – Closed
The Bistro
Dec. 23 – Closed
Dec. 24 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dec. 25 – Closed
Dec. 26 to 28 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dec. 31 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Closed
Gold Mine Slots
Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 25 – Closed
Dec. 26 to 28 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Closed
The Mine Bar
Dec. 24 – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 25 – Closed
Dec. 26 to 28 – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 31 – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Closed
The Netherlands Law Center
Dec. 26 to 23 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dec. 24 to 26 – Closed
Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 – Closed
Dülmen Tower Barracks
Religious Services (Community Center/Bldg. 58)
Dec. 18 – Candlelight Service 5 p.m.
Postal Services
Dec. 23 – Mail pick-up available 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Jan. 2 – Mail pick-up available 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 09:39
