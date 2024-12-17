Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday hours for the Benelux 2024-2025

    Holiday hours for the Benelux 2024-2025

    Photo By Sandra Wilson | As the holiday season approaches, many garrison services are altering their hours to...... read more read more

    BELGIUM

    12.18.2024

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    CHIEVRES, Belgium – As the holiday season approaches, many garrison services are altering their hours to allow their team to spend more time with family and friends.

    The Christmas religious holiday (Dec. 25), and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1) are observed as a public holiday in the U.S., Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. The Second Day of Christmas (Dec. 26) is a public holiday in the Netherlands and Germany.

    Below is a list of how the holidays are going to affect offices, services and facilities, organized according to location. If not specifically stated, normal hours apply.

    This may not be a comprehensive list, and any community members who plan to visit a service or location are encouraged to call ahead (https://home.army.mil/benelux/contact/phonebook) to ensure it is open.

    Chièvres Air Base / SHAPE

    AAFES (Exchange & Concessions)
    Dec. 24 – Open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Dec. 31 – Open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    Andrews Federal Credit Union
    Dec. 24 – Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Dec. 31 – Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Jan. 1 - Closed

    Army Community Services
    Dec. 25 - Closed
    Jan. 1 - Closed

    Army Continuing Education Offices
    Dec. 25 to Jan. 1 – Closed

    Auto Skills and Equipment Rental
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    Bene Brew
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    Carrefour – SHAPE
    Dec. 23 to 24 – 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Dec. 26 to 27 – 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    Dec. 28 – 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Dec. 29 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Dec. 30 – 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    Dec. 31 – 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    Central Processing Facility
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Jan. 1 - Closed

    Child Development Center
    Dec. 23 to 24 / 26 to 27 - Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Dec. 25 - Closed
    Dec. 30 to 31 / Jan 2 to Jan 3 - Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    Security Office – Chièvres
    Dec. 23 and 26 – No fingerprinting services available
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    Security Office – SHAPE
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Jan. 1 – Closed
    Mon, Tues, Wed, Fri – 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Thurs – 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (no fingerprinting services available)

    Commissary
    Dec. 24 - Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Dec. 26 – Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Dec. 31 - Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    Jan. 1 - Closed

    Finance Operations
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Jan. 1 - Closed

    Fitness Center

    Chièvres Air Base
    Dec. 21 to 23 - Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Dec. 24 to 25 - Closed
    Dec. 26 to 30 - Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 – Closed
    24/7 access still available

    SHAPE
    Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Closed
    24/7 access still available with prior authorization

    Installation Access Control System
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Jan. 1 - Closed

    Kennel
    Dec. 23 to 24 - 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Dec. 26 to Dec. 27 - 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    Dec 28 to Dec. 29 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    Dec. 30 to Dec. 31 – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
    Jan. 1 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    Library

    Chièvres Air Base
    Dec. 23 to Dec. 25 - Closed
    Dec. 26 to Dec. 27 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Dec. 28 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Dec. 29 – Jan. 1 – Closed

    SHAPE
    Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Closed

    Logistics Readiness Center Facilities (Central Issue Facility (CIF), Supply Support Activity (SSA), Property Book Office (PBO), Transportation Office and Maintenance Office)
    Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Closed
    Base Shuttle
    Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Not in service

    Middle School and Teen Program
    Dec. 23 to 24 - 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Dec. 25 - Closed
    Dec. 26 to 27 - 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Dec. 30 to Dec. 31 – 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Jan. 1 - Closed

    Parent Central Services
    Dec. 23 to 24 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    Dec. 25 - Closed
    Dec. 26 to 27 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    Dec. 30 to Dec. 31 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    Jan. 1 - Closed

    Post Office
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    Rationed Items Store (SHAPE)
    Dec. 23 – Closed
    Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Dec. 25 to Dec. 26 – Closed
    Dec. 27 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Dec. 28 to Dec. 30 – Closed
    Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    Registration Office – SHAPE
    Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Closed

    Religious Services

    SHAPE West Chapel
    Dec. 24 – Christingle Service, an international service for all ages 4 p.m.
    Dec. 24 – U.S. – led Roman Catholic Christmas Eve Mass 7:30 p.m.
    Dec. 24 – Polish Roman Catholic Christmas Eve Mass 10 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – British-led Holy Communion for Christmas 10 a.m.
    Dec. 25 – Spanish Roman Catholic Christmas Day Mass 11:30 a.m.

    SHAPE East Chapel
    Dec. 24 – German Ecumenical Service 3:30 p.m.
    Dec. 24 – U.S.-led English language Cotemporary Christmas Service 6 p.m.
    Dec. 24 – Italian Roman Catholic Christmas Eve Mass 10:30 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – U.S.-led Roman Catholic Christmas Day Mass 9 a.m.
    Dec. 25 – Polish Roman Catholic Christmas Day Mass 12:30 p.m.

    School Age Care
    Dec. 23 to 24 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Dec. 26 - Closed
    Dec. 26 to 27 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Dec. 30 – 31 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    SHAPE Healthcare Facility
    Dec. 23 to Jan. 3 – Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    Veterinary Clinic
    Dec. 23 – Jan. 2 – Closed

    USAG Benelux-Brussels/Sterrebeek Annex

    AAFES

    Retail Store
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    Barber Shop, AAFES
    Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Dec. 26 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    Andrews Federal Credit Union
    Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Jan. 1 - Closed

    Brussels Army Health Clinic
    Dec. 23 to Jan. 3 – Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    Dec. 25 Closed
    Jan. 1 Closed

    Army Community Services
    Dec. 23 to Dec. 24 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Dec. 26 to Dec. 27 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Dec. 30 to Dec. 31 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    Child Development Center
    Dec. 23 to 24 / 26 to 27 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Dec. 25 - Closed
    Dec. 30 to 31 / Jan 2 to Jan 3 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Jan. 1 - Closed

    Consignment Shop
    Dec. 17 to Jan. 6 - Closed

    Fitness Center and Equipment Rental
    Dec. 23 to 24 - 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – Closed 24/7 access available
    Dec. 26 to 27 – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    Dec. 30 to 31 – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    ID Card/Passport/Installation Access Control System
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Jan. 1 - Closed

    Library
    Dec. 23 to 24 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Dec. 26 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Dec. 27 – Closed
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    Logistics Readiness Center Facilities (Central Issue Facility (CIF), Supply Support Activity (SSA), Property Book Office (PBO), Transportation Office and Maintenance Office)
    Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Closed

    Middle School and Teen Program
    Dec. 23 to 24 - 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Dec. 25 - Closed
    Dec. 26 to 27 - 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Dec. 30 to Dec. 31 – 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Jan. 1 - Closed

    Parent Central Services
    Dec. 23 to 24 – 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Dec. 26 to 27 – 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Dec. 30 to 31 – 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

    Post Office
    Dec. 24 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Dec. 31 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    Jan. 1 - Closed

    School Age Care
    Dec. 23 to 24 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Dec. 25 - Closed
    Dec. 26 to 27 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Dec. 30 to 31 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    Security Office
    Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – No fingerprinting service available
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    USAG Benelux-Brunssum/JFC Brunssum

    AAFES

    Store
    Dec. 24 and 26 – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Dec. 28 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    Dec. 31 – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    Concessions
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    Army Community Services
    Dec. 23 to 24 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Dec. 26 to 27 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Dec. 30 to 31 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Jan. 1 - Closed

    Army Continuing Education Center
    Dec. 25 to Jan. 1 – Closed

    Child Development Center
    Dec. 23 to 24 / 26 to 27 - Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Dec. 25 - Closed
    Dec. 30 to 31 / Jan 2 to Jan 3 - Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Jan. 1 - Closed

    Commissary
    Dec. 23 to 24 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Dec. 26 to 27 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    Dec. 28 to 29 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    Dec. 30 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    Fitness Center
    Dec. 23 – Closed, 24/7 access available
    Dec. 24 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – Closed, 24/7 access
    Dec. 26 to 28 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Dec. 29 to 30 – Closed, 24/7 access available
    Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Jan. 1 – Closed, 24/7 access available

    Healthcare Facility – Geilenkirchen
    Dec. 25 to Dec. 26 – Closed
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    Housing Office
    Dec. 19 – Closed at 12 p.m.
    Dec. 25 to 26 – Closed
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    JFC Library
    Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Closed

    JFC Pass and Registration Office
    Dec. 20 – Closed at 2 p.m.
    Dec. 21 to Jan. 5 - Closed

    Logistics Readiness Center Facilities (Central Issue Facility (CIF), Supply Support Activity (SSA), Property Book Office (PBO), Transportation Office and Maintenance Office)
    Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 – Closed

    Middle School Teen Program
    Dec. 23 to Dec. 24 – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    Dec. 25 to 26 – Closed
    Dec. 27 - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    Dec. 30 to 31 - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    Outdoor Recreation, Trips and Tours
    Dec. 23- Closed
    Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Dec. 26 to 28 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Dec. 29 to 30 – Closed
    Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    Parent Central Services
    Dec. 23 to 24 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Dec. 26 to 27 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    Dec. 30 to 31 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    Post Office
    Dec. 24 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Dec. 31 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    Jan. 1 - Closed

    Religious Services

    JFC Brunssum International Chapel
    Dec. 24 – Catholic Mass 4 p.m.
    Dec. 24 – Protestant Candlelight Service 6 p.m.

    Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base Chapel

    Dec. 24 – Christmas Pageant and Mass 4 p.m.

    School Age Center
    Dec. 23 to 24 – 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Dec. 25 to 26 – Closed
    Dec. 27 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Dec. 30 to 31 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    Security Office
    Dec. 23 to Jan. 3 – No fingerprinting services available
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    The Bistro
    Dec. 23 – Closed
    Dec. 24 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Dec. 26 to 28 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    Dec. 31 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    Gold Mine Slots
    Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Dec. 26 to 28 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    The Mine Bar
    Dec. 24 – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    Dec. 25 – Closed
    Dec. 26 to 28 – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    Dec. 31 – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    Jan. 1 – Closed

    The Netherlands Law Center
    Dec. 26 to 23 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    Dec. 24 to 26 – Closed
    Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 – Closed

    Dülmen Tower Barracks

    Religious Services (Community Center/Bldg. 58)
    Dec. 18 – Candlelight Service 5 p.m.

    Postal Services
    Dec. 23 – Mail pick-up available 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
    Jan. 2 – Mail pick-up available 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 09:39
    Story ID: 487776
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday hours for the Benelux 2024-2025, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Holiday hours for the Benelux 2024-2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brussels
    SHAPE
    Brunssum
    Chièvres
    USAG Benelux
    Dülmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download