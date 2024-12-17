New DoDEA Director Celebrates Milestone Visits and Strengthens Leadership Bonds

Photo By Michael ODay | Maj. Gen. Daryl Hood, Commander of the Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, honored...... read more read more Photo By Michael ODay | Maj. Gen. Daryl Hood, Commander of the Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, honored Dr. Beth Schiavino-Narvaez with his command coin during her inaugural visit to Fort Jackson as the new Director of DoDEA. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

Dr. Beth Schiavino-Narvaez, in her first six months as Director of the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), recently marked a significant milestone during her inaugural visit to Fort Jackson. While at the Fort she visited C.C. Pinckney Elementary School—the 50th and final school in the Americas region for her to tour. Maj. Gen. Daryl Hood, Commander of the Army Training Center and Fort Jackson honored her with his command coin in recognition of that milestone as well as her leadership and dedication to military-connected education.



"Strong relationships with our military partners at each installation are incredibly important," said Schiavino-Narvaez. "I sincerely appreciate Maj. Gen. Hood's commitment to working with DoDEA as a collaborative team in service of our military-connected students."



The occasion was further marked by Dr. Judith Minor, Americas Director for Student Excellence, who presented Schiavino-Narvaez with her command coin. This gesture highlighted the strong partnership between DoDEA leadership and underscored their ongoing commitment to the success of students across the Americas.



"Dr. Schiavino-Narvaez's dedication to our students and DoDEA Vision is truly inspiring,” said Minor. “Her visits to schools across the Americas region reflect our collaborative focus on educational excellence as the DoDEA leadership along with our shared commitment to ensuring that all military-connected students have access to the best education."



The visit to Fort Jackson was part of a multi-community trip; Schiavino-Narvaez also visited schools at MCCS Laurel Bay, engaging with students and staff and meeting with military leaders at MCAS Beaufort. The visits underscored her dedication to understanding the unique needs of military-connected students and fostering collaboration with military partners and across DoDEA schools.



DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.