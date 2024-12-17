PAOs Assemble! USAG Rheinland-Pfalz PAO team marvels at insights, makes iron-clad connections at USAREUR-AF symposium, IMCOM-E workshop

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The public affairs team from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz attended the 2024 U.S. Army Europe and Africa public affairs symposium and the Installation Management Command-Europe public affairs workshop in Wiesbaden, Germany, December 3-6.



The events provided a unique opportunity for public affairs professionals to come together, share best practices, and enhance their skills in media relations, crisis communications, and digital engagement. Attendees also got to hear from top public affairs leaders, including Brig. Gen. Amanda Azubuike, U.S. Army chief of public affairs.



“We had two primary goals, and I think we achieved them both,” said Mark Heeter, public affairs officer, IMCOM-E. “We wanted to make personal connections that a workshop like this enables, and we wanted to share important information and best practices.”



Through a combination of presentations, workshops, and networking sessions, attendees gained valuable insights and expertise, ultimately strengthening their ability to effectively tell the Army's story and support its mission.



Tammy Muckenfuss, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s director of public affairs, said that the events presented unique opportunities for participants to learn about the power of connections, a message that was emphasized by senior leaders in attendance.



“As Army communicators, it's essential that we stay connected with each other and recognize how our individual missions contribute to our nation's, our allies', and our partners' collective defense,” she said. “Our role is to understand the significance of our daily support activities and effectively convey that message to our audiences.”



Muckenfuss said that showcasing the garrison’s mission - which encompasses essential services like childcare, postal services, base security, and infrastructure maintenance - is instrumental in supporting the Army's overall readiness.



“By setting the garrison, we set the theater,” she said. “Ultimately, effective communication helps stakeholders see the direct impact of our garrison's efforts on the Army's success."



Heeter expressed gratitude for the unique opportunity to collaborate with public affairs teams from all around Europe at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa symposium, allowing for a day of shared insights and collaboration.



“Connecting with public affairs staff from other garrisons and units was a major highlight this year, especially for our newer team members,” said Heeter. “Building these relationships will be invaluable in the year ahead, as they'll enable us to easily reach out to one another when we have questions or need support, making it simpler to pick up the phone and reconnect with colleagues who understand our challenges and can offer guidance."



According to Heeter, the symposium was a success. One key factor contributing to this was the feedback received from last year’s attendees, including a suggestion to have each garrison share a best practice, which laid the foundation for the IMCOM-E workshop.



Going forward, Heeter plans to build on the success of this year's workshop by implementing recommendations and lessons learned. He said next year’s event will include small group break-outs to allow attendees to go more in-depth into public affairs issues and best practices.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.

