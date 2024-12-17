Fueling a Partnership: Japan and U.S. Airmen Exchange Air Refueling Knowledge

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS. — Fourteen members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) from the 405th Air Refueling Squadron, Miho Air Base, Japan, visited the 22nd ARW Dec 11-12, 2024. The visit focused on enhancing the JASDF’s understanding and operational readiness with the KC-46A Pegasus, emphasizing alert readiness, maintenance and refueling operations.



The delegation included a broader range of personnel from previous visits, including boom operators, security forces and maintenance workers. Each group engaged with their counterparts at McConnell, exchanging specialized knowledge and training tailored to their respective roles. By working directly with experienced U.S. Air Force personnel, the visiting JASDF members gained practical insights into managing the KC-46 in various mission-critical scenarios.



“We tried to help them better utilize the KC-46 by showing them our operations so they can take these protocols home with them,” said Capt. Jarred Gillen, 349th Air Refueling Squadron pilot. “They had a lot of great questions about our mission systems [and] how to get past limitations to provide better security for their jet.”



A key component of the visit was McConnell’s alert facility. The tour highlighted how the base prepares for and executes rapid response refueling operations and the importance of readiness in maintaining operational effectiveness. McConnell Airmen provided in-depth briefings and hands-on demonstrations of alert operations to show their international partners how the KC-46 can be rapidly mobilized to support both U.S. and allied missions.



Since 2018, McConnell has actively collaborated with JASDF to enhance their air refueling capabilities, particularly through the introduction and operational integration of the KC-46. This partnership includes training personnel on effective use and maintenance of the KC-46, sharing strategies for mission planning, fostering interoperability and interchangeability, and supporting Japan’s transition to the advanced refueling platform.



The KC-46 remains the centerpiece of U.S.-Japan air refueling collaboration. As the aircraft’s first foreign operator of the KC-46, the JASDF continues to integrate the aircraft into its arsenal. This process involves overcoming the challenges of introducing a new system, such as updating infrastructure and training personnel. By sharing best practices, McConnell’s Airmen helped streamline this integration, reducing the learning curve for JASDF personnel.



“We have been getting used to the KC-46 for our tanker fleet,” said Capt. Daisuke Shinokawa. “The implementation has improved our Aeriel Refueling missions, we’re looking forward to not just expanding our fleet of jets but improving the operations we have at this time.”



Japan’s adoption of the Pegasus underscores its commitment to modernizing its aerial refueling capabilities and strengthening its alliance with the United States. Since receiving its first KC-46 in October 2021, followed by a second in February 2022, the JASDF has increasingly incorporated the aircraft into its missions. With plans to acquire nine additional KC-46 tankers, Japan continues to expand its fleet, enhancing its ability to support both national and allied operations.



“This visit has been an invaluable experience for our team,” said Lt. Col. Akihiro Namme. “The KC-46 Pegasus is a transformative platform for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and the knowledge shared by the Airmen at McConnell will greatly enhance our readiness and ability to operate effectively. By learning from their expertise, we are strengthening our operational capabilities.”



This visit further solidified the partnership between the U.S. Air Force and JASDF, demonstrating the vital role of collaboration in maintaining global security. Through shared knowledge and a focus on readiness, both nations reaffirmed their commitment to excellence, security and each other.

