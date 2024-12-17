Fresno native named Junior Officer of the Quarter while serving in Guantanamo Bay

Courtesy story by Megan Lemly, Navy Office of Community Outreach



MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Lt. Jose MendezAmbriz, a native of Fresno, California, was recently selected as Junior Officer of the Quarter (JOQ), third quarter, while serving with U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

JOQ recognizes high-performing junior officers who exemplify the Navy's core values of honor, courage and commitment.



"I'm incredibly honored to be selected as Junior Officer of the Quarter for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024," said MendezAmbriz. "It's humbling to be recognized for the work I do every day and I'm grateful to my leadership for this honor."



MendezAmbriz, a 2008 Central Unified East Campus graduate, joined the Navy 13 years ago. Additionally, MendezAmbriz earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from National University.



"I enlisted in the Navy inspired by the opportunity to serve my country, pay for my education and embark on a journey of global discovery that would set the stage for a fulfilling career and a better future," said MendezAmbriz.



The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Fresno.



"My early experiences as a dishwasher at one of the local favorites, California Wok, and as a server at the local staple, Yosemite Falls Cafe, instilled a strong work ethic within me," said MendezAmbriz. "Inspired by my father's vision, unwavering belief in me and his own strong work ethic, I've built upon this foundation to excel in my Naval career."



Today, MendezAmbriz serves as a nurse corps officer responsible for providing medical care to Navy and Marine Corps personnel and their families.



NMRTC focuses on three critical mission priorities: warfighter readiness, medical force generation and supporting the delivery of high-quality health care.



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.



MendezAmbriz serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”



MendezAmbriz has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



"Commissioning as a nurse corps officer and serving aboard the USNS Mercy, both as a hospital corpsman in 2015 and as a nurse corps officer in 2022, has been a privilege," said MendezAmbriz. "I am proud to have contributed to such an incredible mission and to have experienced both sides of the coin as an enlisted member and a naval officer."



MendezAmbriz can take pride in serving America through military service.



"Serving in the Navy has been a life-changing experience, allowing me to explore diverse cultures and challenge myself in countless ways," said MendezAmbriz. "From the historic sites of Europe to the Indo-Pacific, and from my home state of California to the intriguing island of Cuba, my journey has been remarkable. The friends and family I've made along the way have made it all worthwhile."



MendezAmbriz is grateful to others for making a Navy career possible.



"I want to thank my parents, Nicandro and Maria Mendez, for their unwavering support and belief in me," added MendezAmbriz. "I also want to thank my brothers and nephews for their understanding and support during my absences. And to my friends, I appreciate your continued efforts to stay connected, whether through visits or reaching out."

