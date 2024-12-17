U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescues three from disabled vessel near Manistee Harbor

Dec. 17, 2024

Lt. j.g. Santiago Tamburini

MANISTEE, Mich. — U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City crew members rescued three adults from a disabled 25-foot vessel approximately 2 nautical miles north of Manistee Harbor, Saturday.



The vessel became disabled due to a loss of steering, but the crew aboard were able to anchor the vessel.



Due to adverse weather conditions and frozen boat ramps limiting local response capabilities, Sector Lake Michigan deployed a helicopter crew from Air Station Traverse City and diverted Coast Guard Cutter Spar (WLB 206) to assist.



The helicopter crew arrived on scene and safely rescued all three individuals, then transported them to Manistee Airport for further transfer to local EMS.



There were no medical concerns reported, and the disabled vessel was eventually recovered and towed in by the owner.



“We are grateful that these mariners were prepared for the unforgiving conditions of Lake Michigan and that they were safely rescued and brought to shore,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nicholas Gera, Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Station Manistee. “This rescue underscores the strength of our partnerships and overlapping search and rescue coverage that the Coast Guard provides. The combined efforts highlight the cohesiveness and synergy of our local partnerships with Manistee Police Department, Manistee Fire Department, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Manistee County Sheriff, and Manistee Township Fire Department, who all played a vital role in assisting the Coast Guard to conduct this rescue.”



