Candlelight Stroll takes visitors back to 19th Century Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. — The Fort Sill National Landmark & Museum welcomed visitors to step back in time during its annual Candlelight Stroll on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. The event, which has been a cherished tradition since the late 1990s, offered attendees a unique chance to experience the historic fort as it would have appeared in the 1870s.

Led by tour guides dressed in period attire, the Candlelight Stroll illuminated Fort Sill’s storied past. Participants toured key sites, including the Guardhouse, Buffalo Soldier Barracks, the Sherman House and the Old Post Chapel. At each stop, historical reenactments brought the fort’s history to life, immersing visitors in the sights, sounds and stories of the era.

“This event highlights how long Fort Sill has been a part of this community,” said Correy Twilley, director and curator of the Air Defense Artillery Training Support Facility. “Really, the community grew up around Fort Sill itself. All of these traditions that began 150 years ago are still being maintained.”

A highlight of the evening was a reenactment of the first school of fire, led by Twilley. Visitors watched as this pivotal moment in military history was recreated, gaining insight into Fort Sill’s critical role in shaping artillery training and education.

Emily May, collections manager, emphasized the significance of the site’s authenticity. “This is the most complete Indian Wars-era fort in the United States,” she said. “So getting to light it up like it would have been during that time, and having people walk in and learn more of the history is really valuable.”

May also noted the event’s importance in showcasing the dedication of the museum staff. “The work that we do behind the scenes kind of gets to come out during events like this — the work to really maintain what we've got here and keep it going.”

For the community and history enthusiasts alike, the Candlelight Stroll is more than a walk through history; it is a celebration of the enduring legacy of Fort Sill and the dedicated efforts to preserve its stories for generations to come.

