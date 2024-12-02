San Antonio based Army Reserve unit welcomes new commanding officer

Photo By Maj. Mark Halliday | Army Reserve Soldiers of the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) gathered...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Mark Halliday | Army Reserve Soldiers of the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) gathered Saturday to conduct a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.The 4th ESC bid a heartfelt farewell to Brigadier General Tomika Seaberry and welcomed Col. (P) Mitchell J. Wisniewski III as the new commander in the time-honored ceremony. Change of command ceremonies are steeped in military tradition and symbolize the passing of authority as the outgoing commander physically hands the unit’s colors to the incoming commander. Videography by Staff Sgt. Adam Meyer and Maj. Mark Halliday Photography by Sgt. Daniel Luna and Sgt, Jerry Rangel see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas. — Army Reserve Soldiers of the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) gathered Saturday to conduct a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.



Change of command ceremonies are steeped in military tradition and symbolize the passing of authority as the outgoing commander physically hands the unit’s colors to the incoming commander.



The 4th ESC welcomed Col. (P) Mitchell J. Wisniewski III as the new commander in the time-honored ceremony. Wisniewski served combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and is a Defense Meritorious Service Medal recipient. His last assignment was as the Joint Base Deputy Commander – Army and Army Support Activity Fort Dix at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.



“I deeply appreciate the trust and confidence shown in me by the Army Reserve senior leaders who have given me the privilege of leading this outstanding organization, honestly I feel both humbled and honored,” said Wisniewski. “I’m prepared for the challenge, thrilled to be here, and immensely thankful for the opportunity.”



During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Tomika M. Seaberry, the unit’s outgoing commander, shared with the soldiers of the unit her faith in the new commander. “You’re going to continue to receive great leadership,” said Seaberry. “Mitch and I are cut from the same cloth; we’ve done the exact same thing in our career. We love taking care of soldiers.”



Seaberry will go on to become the Deputy Chief of Staff, G 3/5/7, Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve.



Maj. Gen. Justin Swanson, commander of the 377th Theater Support Command, presided over the ceremony and expressed his confidence in the abilities of the unit’s new commander.



“[Col. Wisniewski] brings with him a philosophy that aligns perfectly with this command; readiness with an emphasis on the basics and a belief in keeping people in the forefront,’ said Swanson. “These principles have guided him through his near thirty-year career, and will no doubt serve this unit well as he takes the reins.”



The 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command is part of the 377th Theater Sustainment Command. The 4th ESC is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 6,000 soldiers in units across four states. The mission of the 4th ESC is to deploy the ESC headquarters to perform theater sustainment operations and provide a Joint Task Force (JTF) commander in any corner of the globe with trained, ready, resilient, and equipped soldiers, leaders, and units while caring for our soldiers and their families at home.