CGYCA Class 63 Celebrates New Milestones

Photo By Ayan Sheikh | Cadets of the Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy Class 63 receive their diplomas upon completion of a 22 week-long "quasi-military" course, during a residential phase commencement ceremony at the University of the District of Columbia, Dec.13, 2024. Since 2013, the mission of the program is to intervene in and reclaim the lives of at-risk youth, and produce program graduates with the values, skills, education, and self-discipline necessary to succeed as adults. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh)

WASHINGTON, D.C.— The auditorium at the University of the District of Columbia was filled with laughter, balloons, and proud loved ones on Dec. 13, 2024, as 41 cadets celebrated their successful completion of the Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy’s 22-week program.



“It just gives me goosebumps,” said Niurka Perez, whose 16-year-old daughter was among the graduates. Perez expressed her pride and joy, noting a remarkable transformation in her daughter’s outlook on life.



“Right now, she wants to join the Army and become a veterinarian. It’s amazing to see how much she’s changed,” Perez added.



The National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Academy, located in Laurel, Md., is a life-changing intervention program that focuses on dropout reintegration, GED preparation, and life skills. Operated by the District of Columbia National Guard in partnership with the Office of the State Superintendent of Education, the program is designed to help at-risk youth get back on track through a community-centered approach.



“At the Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy, we emphasize daily progress in all areas—physical, mental, and emotional. Our mission is to graduate well-rounded individuals who are ready to succeed,” said Philip Burk, director of the academy.



What sets this program apart is its focus on prevention rather than remediation, offering leadership training, mentorship, and skills development to teens aged 15 to 18.



Larry Moon, a mentor and volunteer with the National Re-Entry Network, reflected on guiding one of the graduating cadets through the program.



“This feels incredibly rewarding. It’s purposeful work. I’m proud of him. Watching him grow—because it’s not an easy journey—has been inspiring,” he shared.



During the ceremony, cadets were honored for their accomplishments and presented with certificates by distinguished guests, including Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Interim Commanding General of the D.C. National Guard; Lindsey Appiah, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice; Maj. Gen. Wendy B. Wenke, Director of Manpower and Personnel for the National Guard Bureau; and Mr. Burk.



Deputy Mayor Appiah praised the cadets’ resilience, commitment to community service, and academic achievements, underscoring the importance of the program in shaping their futures.



“We will continue to support you because we want you to succeed. Your city is proud of you,” she said.



Maj. Gen. Andonie also addressed the cadets, commending the hard work of the academy staff who guided them throughout the program.



“This isn’t a job you do for the money. It’s a job driven by passion,” Maj. Gen. Andonie said. “The cadres believe in each and every one of you.”



Class 63 made history as the most accomplished group in the program’s recent years. For the first time, the academy exceeded its graduation target, with a majority of cadets earning the highest number of high school diplomas awarded in a single class over the last five years.



The ceremony included a surprise announcement for two standout cadets. In front of an enthusiastic audience, Maj. Gen. Errol R. Schwartz revealed that Jaden Copeland and Reggie Murphy-Fowler had been accepted into the University of the District of Columbia. The announcement was met with thunderous applause and cheers from their fellow cadets and families.



As the ceremony concluded, the newly minted graduates stood together for a group photo one final time, beaming with pride and determination. The applause from their families, mentors, and staff was not just a celebration of their achievements but a testament to their resilience and potential. With certificates in hand and bright futures ahead, the cadets of Class 63 left the auditorium not just as graduates, but as young leaders ready to make their mark on the world.