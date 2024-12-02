Holloman celebrates National American Indian Heritage Month

Holloman celebrated NAIHM with a variety of events: an opening ceremony featuring a guest speaker from the Mescalero Tribe, a storytime session at the Ahrens Memorial Library, and a performance by the Kallestewa Dance Group at the Holloman Middle and Elementary School.



In 1916, New York became the first state to recognize “American Indian Day.” 1976 President Gerald Ford designated October 10-16 as the first official American Indian Week. Fourteen years later, President George H.W. Bush approved a joint resolution declaring November, National American Indian Heritage Month.



Today, there are more than 9 million recognized indigenous people in the United States, representing 574 federally recognized tribes across 324 Native American reservations.



"Holloman is located in an area rich in Native American culture and history, which makes celebrating NAIHM even more significant," said Christopher Calhoun, 49th Maintenance Group deputy commander. "New Mexico is home to 23 federally recognized tribes and the state has the fourth-largest Native American population in the U.S., with over 199,000 people. The Mescalero Apache Tribe, one of the largest tribes in the state, is located just an hour from here."



Airmen at Holloman have a unique opportunity to participate in these events due to the proximity of various Native American reservations throughout New Mexico.



"Many Native American cultures and languages are being lost over time," said Carlinda Leekya, coordinator of the Kallestewa Dance Group. "It’s an honor and a privilege to share our culture and language with others."



In addition to the NAIHM celebrations, Holloman's ties to the Mescalero Tribe uniquely connect to Native American tradition.



"Native American culture is woven into many aspects of military life—such as the Warrior Ethos, the rank of chief, and the 29th Attack Squadron's 'Ghost Warriors,'" said Calhoun. "The 29th Attack Squadron has a strong relationship with the Mescalero Apache Tribe, supporting them during floods and fires near Ruidoso, New Mexico earlier this year."

