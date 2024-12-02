Indiana National Guard leadership hail Hoosier State's new high school diploma seals



INDIANAPOLIS -- After more than a year of stakeholder feedback, the Indiana State Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved the final diploma rule, which is designed to maximize flexibility and opportunity during the four years of high school for students.



“We started this process by asking Hoosiers across the state, ‘how might we make the four years of high school as valuable as possible for students and better connect them to their unique future goals,’” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Listening to and incorporating significant stakeholder feedback has absolutely led us to a better place from where we started in March to where we are today. This new high school diploma will allow increased flexibility for students to personalize their journey, as well as increase access to both work-based learning and credentials of value.”



Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles highlighted the importance of the enlistment and service seal.



“This will open the aperture and provide opportunities for young men and women to serve their country post-graduation, without getting the news after graduation that they’re not eligible to serve without doing some year-long thing to get them ready,” Lyles said during Wednesday’s meeting. “I think this will open the aperture, and it’ll provide an opportunity for those to serve that want to serve, because I hear a lot from people around the state … ‘I wish I’d have had the opportunity.'”



For military-focused high school students the enlistment and service honors and honors plus seals will help guide them toward skills and options so they can be more prepared to enter the military or public service after high school graduation.



The new diploma model, supported by all of Indiana’s public colleges and universities, will take effect for all Hoosier students beginning with the Class of 2029, offering readiness seals for enrollment, employment, or enlistment & service based on students' future paths.



The new readiness seals also aim to boost college-going preparedness in Indiana and ensure all students graduate from high school with high-value, work-ready skills.



