Special Operations Command Africa and Tunisian partners co-host Silent Warrior 2024 in Africa

TUNIS, Tunisia –Special Operations Command Africa and the Tunisian Ministry of Defense co-hosted more than 250 attendees from 40 nations during the weeklong Silent Warrior 2024 symposium, Dec. 9-13, 2024. This year’s iteration was the first time that the symposium was hosted on the African continent in Silent Warrior’s history.



A multi-day symposium with broad participation from African and international partners, Silent Warrior aims to enhance operational effectiveness and mission success through cooperation and coordination across African Special Operations Forces. Speakers included the Tunisian Land Forces commander, senior leaders from U.S. Africa Command and the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Tunisia.



“We look forward to building bridges between African nations and international partners to produce an enduring relationship,” opened General Mohamed El Ghoul, Tunisian Land Forces commander. “We confronted the threats over the years, and we showed success and our abilities, and we are prepared to share the experience we gained.”



The multi-day symposium included multiple breakout sessions, dedicating time for regional discussions and relationship building amongst senior leaders.



“This week we shaped the future of African Special Operations through collaboration, identifying barriers to interoperability and fostering diversity,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. James Collado, International Cooperation and Engagements director for SOCAFRICA. “Tunisia’s steadfast leadership in hosting this event in Africa for the first time and allowing us to see firsthand how they are building security and stability is a clear example of how Silent Warrior leads to African-led solutions and strong partnerships.”



To aid in understanding, attendees had the opportunity to visit military units and cultural sites. Senior delegates and attendees witnessed demonstrations from the Tunisian Special Forces Brigade and the Tunisian Counter IED Center of Excellence on training to include canines, hand-to-hand combat techniques and urban terrain operations.



“Silent Warrior 2024 brought together partner-nations to discuss shared security interests,” said Gen. Michael Langley, commander, U.S. Africa Command. “As a collective body, united by shared objectives and interests, joining together to confront these challenges is key to promoting regional stability and security. Silent Warrior serves as a bridge to further our bilateral relationships and is a testament to the dedication and respect we have with our African partners.”

