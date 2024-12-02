HSM-71 Returns from Deployment in Time for the Holidays

Courtesy Photo | 241012-N-NO999-4043 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 12, 2024) U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 241012-N-NO999-4043 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 12, 2024) U.S. Sailors prepare to land an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). (Official U.S. Navy Photo) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. – The “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71 returned to their home base at Naval Air Station North Island in time for the holidays, following a five month deployment with the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG) to the U.S. 7th and 5th Fleet areas of operation, Dec. 14.



HSM-71 deployed with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, embarked aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), USS Stockdale (DDG 106), and USS Spruance (DDG 111), July 11, 2024.



“Each and every Raptor gave their all to the team on this deployment,” said Cmdr. Ken Petkunas, commanding officer, HSM-71. “The Raptors conducted strenuous operations from start to finish and every single day over the entire five months.”



The Raptors participated in the first-ever bilateral Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE) held in the Indo-Pacific by the U.S. Navy and Italian Navy on Aug. 9, 2024, and additionally while in the Middle East. While deployed, the ABECSG used every opportunity to work with ten allies and partners to strengthen maritime capabilities.



While operating in 5th Fleet, the Raptors played a key role in supporting U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) objectives, participating in dual-carrier operations with the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and supported critical operations to deter regional escalation, degrade Iranian-backed Houthi capabilities, and ensure the safety of deployed U.S. Forces.



The Raptors executed 1,200 sorties totaling 3,300 flight hours to include 215 flight hours, and 1,860 deck landings. Their aircraft and crews provided around the clock surface and subsurface surveillance in the 7th and 5th Fleet areas of operations.



“We started the deployment with a change to our planned area of responsibility, and I could not be more proud of how this group of young men and women quickly adapted to a new set of threats and operating environment,” said Petkunas. “The Raptors are coming home with our heads held high, knowing that we not only handled, but thrived in, every undertaking we were involved in on this deployment. We appreciate and could not have done it without the unwavering support of our loved ones back home.”



All the deployed operations were made possible by 36,400 man-hours of maintenance to keep the ten aircraft across the ships in the strike group in high-performing order. The advanced capabilities of the MH-60R Sea Hawk enabled the Raptors to perform anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, and electronic warfare for ABECSG.



The Raptors were led by their commanding officer, Cmdr. Ken Petkunas, their executive officer, Cmdr. Jess Phenning, and Command Master Chief Shiree Calhoun.



ABECSG completed more than 11,600 flight hours comprised of 5,500 sorties and over 4.400 fixed-wing aircraft launches and arrestments throughout its five-month deployment. The embarked CVW-9 is next-generation, multiplatform capable that enables advance mobile projection of naval air power and forward operational presence.



CVW 9 consists of nine squadrons flying the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Hawkeye, C-2A Greyhound, and MH-60R/S Seahawk. The squadrons are the “Tophatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, the “Black Aces” of VFA 41, the “Vigilantes” of VFA 151, the “Black Knights” of VMFA 314, the “Wallbangers” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 117, the “Wizards” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



ABECSG consists of the flagship USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), embarked staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) Three and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) Nine, integrated air and missile defense Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), and DESRON 21’s USS Spruance (DDG 111) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112).



Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS O’Kane (DDG 77) and USS Stockdale (DDG 106) remain deployed in the 5th Fleet area of operations supporting global maritime security operations.