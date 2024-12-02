Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service Members honor the fallen during Wreaths Across America Ceremony

    LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Story by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    LEAVENWORTH, Kansas -- U.S. Army Soldier Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, Munson Army Health Center director, served as master of ceremonies for Wreaths Across America at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas, Dec. 14.

    During the ceremony local service members representing each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces and one representing Prisoners of War participated in a wreath presentation ceremony.

    Following the ceremony volunteers set off to place more than 8,000 wreaths on gravestones at the national cemetery and a satellite location on Fort Leavenworth. But, the purpose is not to decorate the cemetery, shared Michelle Cebe, WAA location coordinator, Leavenworth National Cemetery.

    Cebe said that upon placing a wreath at the base of the gravestone, volunteers read the name aloud and render a salute.

    "This tradition of saying their name aloud ensures they are not forgotten. Rendering a salute ensures we continue to honor them and their service," said Walker.

    Participants are also encouraged to research the name on the grave and see what they may learn.

    Wreaths Across America is held annually, nationwide on the second or third Saturday of December. 

    Managed by the Defense Health Agency, Munson Army Health Center is located on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, the Best Hometown in the Army. Munson provides care for more than 14,000 Military Health System beneficiaries on Fort Leavenworth and in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area.

