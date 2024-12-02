Airmen, Allies Pay Tribute with ‘Jutba Drop’ during OCD 24

Photo By Master Sgt. Nathaniel Allen | A “Jutba” tribute bundle adorned with leis sits in the cargo bay of a U.S. Air...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Nathaniel Allen | A “Jutba” tribute bundle adorned with leis sits in the cargo bay of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules in honor of Senior Airman Jeremy Jutba-Hake at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 12, 2024, during Operation Christmas Drop 2024. The tradition of OCD began during the Christmas season in 1952 when a B-29 Superfortress aircrew saw islanders waving at them from the island of Kapingamarangi, 3,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. In the spirit of Christmas, the aircrew dropped a bundle of supplies attached to a parachute to the islanders below, giving the operation its name. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Allen) see less | View Image Page

In 2015, tragedy struck when Senior Airman Jeremy Jutba-Hake tragically passed away while supporting Operation Christmas Drop. In 2015, Jutba-Hake collapsed and died unexpectedly after a flight due to an undiagnosed heart condition.



Nearly a decade later on Dec. 12, Airmen, family members, and international partners gathered at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, during OCD for a memorial service and, later, a flight, to honor the enduring legacy of a young man who died doing what he loved.



Airman 1st Class Anthony Gonzalez, a loadmaster with the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, opened the memorial with comments about Jutba-Hake’s legacy.



“While many of us here did not have the privilege of knowing him personally, the stories shared about him speak volumes about the kind of person he was. On every account, he carried himself with kindness, humility, and the spirit of generosity,” he said. “He was an exceptional loadmaster, a reliable friend, and a source of inspiration for those who were fortunate enough to serve alongside him. And now, nine years later, his legacy lives on. For all Eagle Airlifters, SrA Jutba(-Hake) is a reminder of the type of Airman we should all strive to be.”



Many current members of the 36th hugged Jutba-Hake’s parents, Jon and Eva, throughout the ceremony, which took place behind a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. During the ceremony’ final act, they boarded the aircraft and signed a bundle designed by volunteers specifically for Jutba-Hake - a bundle that would later be delivered to Pacific islanders in remote parts of the Indo-Pacific region.



Eva said she knew from an earlier age that her son was destined to fly in large part due to Jon, who retired as the command chief of Air Force Materiel Command.



“He wanted to follow his dad's footsteps, but because of his vision, he couldn't be the pilot. So, he figured working behind would be great as a loadmaster,” she said. “He wanted to fly so much that his friends said he'd wanted to come up to Yokota, get more flying hours, and travel the world. He was having the best time of his life. He was born to be an aviator.”

His mother said, when he was young, he’d wear aviator pajamas and sing songs about flying while jumping off the sofa. Now, 9 years after Jutba-Hake’s death, she said she’s thankful members of the 36th still take time to honor him every year.



“I am grateful. I'm just in awe, only because his memory still lives on,” she said. “It's a struggle every day, but yet I put on a smile and I thank everyone that’s still doing this, that they can give their time, and especially for always remembering.”