Louisville District USACE continues to support Hurricane Helene Recovery in North Carolina

Photo By Charles Delano | Crews load and transport debris from downtown Old Fort to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Temporary Debris and Reduction Site in McDowell County, Oct. 31, 2024. USACE continues to complete FEMA debris clearing missions in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies to aid in the recovery of areas of Western, North Carolina that have been devastated by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

When Hurricane Helene hit North Carolina, it left communities without basic resources and caused significant infrastructure damage, as well as more than 1.5 million cubic yards of debris. From the onset of the storm, members of the Louisville District debris team were mobilized to assist in the massive recovery effort, bringing their expertise in debris removal and disaster response to the forefront.



“I originally grew up in McDowell County and this one hit home for me,” said Louisville District Commander Col. L. Reyn Mann. “We’re here doing whatever needs to happen to get the people of North Carolina back to a sense of normalcy.”



The first team members on the ground had the daunting task of assessing and addressing the enormous amounts of debris in Western North Carolina. After providing the Federal Emergency Management Agency with assessment data, FEMA assigned USACE with debris cleanup missions that focused on high-priority areas such as Buncombe, Polk, and McDowell counties, as well as the city of Asheville and Lake Lure.



“Our mission requires close coordination with FEMA and local agencies to prioritize areas with the greatest need,” said George Minges, Louisville District Emergency Operations chief. “It’s a team effort, and everyone is committed to making a difference for the people of North Carolina.”



The scale of the disaster has presented significant challenges, from mountainous terrain to the sheer volume of debris. Nevertheless, Louisville District has deployed experienced debris team members who are managing debris sites throughout Western North Carolina.

“Every day, we see progress,” Minges said. “More than 40,000 truckloads of debris have already been removed from cities and roadways. These are small victories, but they pave the way for a full recovery.”



As recovery efforts continue, Louisville District has overseen the removal of more than 560,000 cubic yards of debris and 14,000 pounds of soil. Through collaboration with federal, state, and local partners, as well as contractors, debris removal operations are now 36 percent complete.



“This is about more than debris—it’s about hope and recovery,” Minges said. “We are here for the long haul, committed to helping North Carolina emerge stronger than ever.”