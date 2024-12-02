NUWC Division Newport senior analyst earns DON Meritorious Civilian Service Award

Photo By Richard Allen | Martin Guyotte (from left), a recently retired senior staff analyst from the Naval...... read more read more Photo By Richard Allen | Martin Guyotte (from left), a recently retired senior staff analyst from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport Undersea Warfare Mission Engineering and Analysis Department, is presented the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award by Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings on Nov. 26, 2024. Guyotte, who retired on Nov. 29 after 35 years of service, was recognized with the third highest honorary civilian award bestowed by the U.S. Navy for his outstanding achievements as a senior staff analyst from January 2018 to November 2024. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Martin J. Guyotte, a recently retired senior staff analyst from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport Undersea Warfare (USW) Mission Engineering and Analysis Department, was presented a Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the third highest honorary civilian award bestowed by the U.S. Navy, during a retirement ceremony held on Nov. 26.



Guyotte, a resident of Middletown, Rhode Island, retired on Nov. 29 after 35 years and one month of service at Division Newport. The award recognized his outstanding achievements as a senior staff analyst from January 2018 to November 2024.



Over the past six years, Guyotte served as a subject matter expert and trusted advisor to NUWC Division Newport leadership, Navy senior executive service members and flag officers on critical Navy strategy and policy matters, the award states. Among his many contributions, was involvement in multiple studies for the next-generation attack submarine (SSN(X)) program to define and explore a range of submarine characteristics that map to mission effectiveness parameters and are necessary to evaluate performance within the Design Reference Missions.



As portfolio manager, Guyotte generated proposals for seven studies through the Navy Analytics Office totaling $2.5 million, and in his capacity as a senior staff analyst, he personally led the execution of more than 20 USW analysis analytical efforts, including several studies that involved cross-organization collaboration.



“Guyotte was also well respected as a mentor to new professionals and seasoned professionals alike, as he worked closely with personnel on quality assurance, analytical methodologies and offered professional development advice and guidance,” the award states. “His unparalleled dedication, personal initiative, and commitment to duty have provided unprecedented benefits to the warfare centers, the Naval Sea Systems Command, the U.S. Navy, and the Department of Defense.”



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



