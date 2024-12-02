USO Holiday Tour Live at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 11, 2024) The Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Navy Admiral Christopher W. Grady, and entertainers presented by the United Service Organization (USO), paid a visit to service members and personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Dec. 11, 2024.



Pursuant to their mission to strengthen the well-being of the people serving in America’s military, USO Holiday Show Live featured entertainment from National Football League Player Vince Wilfork, Actor and Musician Charles Esten, Comedian Melissa Villasenor, Comedian Hunter Hill, and Musician Tyler Rich.



“Our goal with the USO is to share time with you to thank you for what you do,” said Grady.



Wilfork, a retired football player who spent most of his career with the New England Patriots, echoed Grady’s sentiment.



“It’s an honor and privilege to be here,” said Wilfork. “Thank you for all that you do.”



In reference to his football career that included two Super Bowl Championships and five trips to the NFL Pro Bowl, Wilfork expressed personal gratitude to the service members in attendance.



“It’s women and men like you that gave me the opportunity to do something that I loved to do,” said Wilfork. “A lot of people look at me as a hero, but in reality you women and men are the heroes.”



While onboard NSA Souda Bay Grady met with the installation’s leadership and received an operations brief from the commanding officer, Capt. Stephen Steacy.



“What you do here in Souda Bay is really, really important,” said Grady. “It is one of the key intermodal hubs that we have around the world. You operate here in the sweet spot of the Eastern Mediterranean where you support at least three Combatant Commanders.”



As he addressed the audience, Grady expressed appreciation to the families of the service members back at home, and linked family readiness to operational readiness.



“I often say that family readiness directly contributes to operational readiness,” he said. “That a stronger family means a stronger force. All of us in uniform know that we couldn’t serve without them.”



Nearly all of the service members assigned to NSA Souda Bay and tenant commands are unaccompanied by their families.



Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jason Mata, a native of San Antonio, Texas, assigned to NSA Souda Bay, was in attendance at USO Holiday Tour Live.



“It’s amazing to see this community come together and have a good time,” said Mata. “It’s always rough being separated from family and friends during the holidays, but we are also a family here, so we lean on each other.”



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. For more information, visit us at www.cnic.navy.mil/SoudaBay or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NSASoudaBay.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2024 Date Posted: 12.13.2024 05:58 Story ID: 487386 Location: GR Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USO Holiday Tour Live at NSA Souda Bay, by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.