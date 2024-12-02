Bomber Task Force 25-1 advances NATO interoperability

The 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron deployed to RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 4 – Dec. 12, 2024 for Bomber Task Force 25-1.



BTF operations are the global employment of U.S. strategic bombers in various capacities, providing strategic military advantage throughout the continuum of campaigning to achieve National and Combatant Commander objectives. BTF missions include BTF deployments, long-duration CONUS-to-CONUS, and cross-command missions.



The squadron deployed with four B-52H Stratofortresses, aircrews, maintainers and support personnel from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, and augmented by support teams from Air Force Global Strike Command and U.S. bases in Europe with the goal of integrating with NATO Allies and partners.



The deployment showcased the U.S.’ commitment to maintaining a persistent strategic bomber presence in the European theater, offering Allies and partners opportunities to train and operate as a unified and resilient Alliance.



“This Bomber Task Force has provided unique and invaluable training opportunities for our Airmen, immersing them in complex operational scenarios with NATO Allies and partners,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jared Patterson, 20th EBS commander. “BTF deployments help Airmen hone their technical skills and ensure they’re postured to respond to emerging threats.”



Throughout the deployment, Airmen were able to see firsthand how they support deterrence and assurance operations, strengthening their commitment to service and personal growth.



“My role in this deployment has been extremely fulfilling and has given me a new outlook on the Air Force as a whole,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jarred Roberts, 20th EBS hydraulics journeyman. “As a member of the ADVON [Advanced Echelon] team, I was considered a vital asset to the setup and preparation for the BTF. I had the opportunity to integrate with Airmen from many different AFSCs [Air Force Specialty Codes], which allowed me to gain a different perspective on their career fields and how they support the mission.”



During the deployment, the 20th EBS conducted nine operations with multiple NATO and partner nations, including the United Kingdom, Sweden, France, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, Italy, Czech Republic and Morocco.



The top-priority exercise conducted during BTF 25-1 was a Norwegian-led dynamic live-fire exercise where United Kingdom and Norwegian forces focused on find, fix, track, target and engage operations across a joint, multi-domain and multinational kill chain. The exercise was planned by the Norwegian Joint Air Operations Center, 603rd Air Operations Center, BTF Europe Director of Operations, and planners from the 20th EBS. The exercise consisted of more than 25 aircraft, a surface combatant, multinational Special Operations Forces and Norwegian Army ground forces. The exercise demonstrated the collective strength of Allied forces and their ability to deliver precision effects across dynamic operational environments.



“Integration with our NATO Allies and partners remains a paramount effort of the 20th EBS,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Gregory Krueger, 20th EBS BTF 25-1 planner. “Sustained operations and seamless interoperability require continued integration and cooperation. This multi-faceted level of readiness enables our combined forces to capture operational and tactical objectives.”



Demonstrating the strength of expanding partnerships in North Africa, the 20th EBS collaborated with the Moroccan Royal Air Force in an exercise where Moroccan F-16s intercepted and escorted B-52s into their airspace, showcasing seamless integration during long-range missions. Moroccan and U.S. Special Operations Joint Tactical Air Controllers coordinated live munitions drops, guiding the bombers to release two 500-pound joint direct attack munitions on target. These joint operations highlighted U.S.-Morocco interoperability capacity and the longstanding relationship between the two countries, strengthening regional security and trust.



The deployment also included a live-fire exercise, Vanguard Merlin, where U.S. and Italian aircrews conducted air-to-ground range training, supported by JTACs from Lithuania, Sweden and Norway. The training showcased NATO's ability to integrate a wide array of capabilities, reinforcing operational readiness and ensuring stability across the Euro-Atlantic region.



“Throughout this deployment, the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron has demonstrated our ability to seamlessly integrate with NATO allies in complex, high-stakes environments,” said Patterson. “This deployment will have a lasting impact on our collective readiness, ensuring the alliance is better prepared for the challenges ahead.”

