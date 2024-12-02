Carrier Air Wing 5 holds change of command

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI – Capt. Patrick S. Corrigan turned command of the Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 over to Capt. Brian Kesselring in a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni on Thursday, Dec. 12.



Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, commander of Task Force 70 and Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, served as the presiding officer at the ceremony. The air wing, which is forward-deployed to Japan, embarks annually for underway patrols in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with CSG 5 and America’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier, currently the Nimitz-class USS George Washington (CVN 73).



The Thursday event involved a ceremonial turnover of command while airborne – Corrigan, Kesselring and Newkirk flew in formation of strike fighters and executed the formal handover using aircraft radios – followed by brief remarks by the three back on ground after landing.



“Carrier Air Wing 5 represents the most capable and lethal maneuver formation our Navy can bring to bear at a moment’s notice,” said Newkirk. “Capt. Corrigan transformed and trained this air wing into the agile, cutting edge deterrent across the Indo-Pacific it is today. He established a foundation for success that will benefit the U.S. and our allies in this region for a long time to come. Today we thank him for a job well done, and give the reins to Capt. Kesselring, who is the right man to build on that foundation in 2025 and beyond.”



Corrigan, a native of Miller Place, New York, arrived as the deputy commander of the air wing in February of 2022 and took over as the commander in July of 2023.



He previously served as the commanding officer of each the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 and the “Rough Raiders” of VFA-125, and as an instructor pilot at the United States Navy Fighter Weapons School, TOPGUN.



“It’s been the honor of a lifetime serving as the commander of America’s only forward-deployed carrier air wing,” said Corrigan. “Serving in today’s military is difficult, and serving overseas means the Sailors and their families make more sacrifices than most. The operational demands of these forward-deployed tours require the very best people our Navy can muster, and I am proud that I had the opportunity to serve alongside them.”



Under Corrigan, the entire air wing completed a rare fully integrated Air Wing Fallon (AWF) training in Nevada during the summer of 2024, as the CVW was stateside in support of the Navy’s transition from USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) to George Washington as its forward-deployed carrier.



Corrigan also oversaw the addition of the air wing’s first F-35C Lightning II jets, with VFA-147, as well as CMV-22B Osprey aircraft, with the arrival of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, Detachment Forward Deployed Naval Forces (FDNF).



“I want to thank Capt. Corrigan for his leadership – Team Badman has transitioned to the air wing of the future with fifth generation strike fighters under his guidance, and we are positioned for years of mission success thanks to his dedication and commitment,” said Kesselring, a native of Fargo, North Dakota. “I’m humbled to follow in his footsteps and continue working alongside the Sailors of Carrier Air Wing 5 in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



Kesselring had served as the deputy commander of the air wing since July of 2023, arriving at the command after serving as the commanding officer of the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels. He previously served as the commanding officer of the “Sunliners” of VFA-81 and as a TOPGUN instructor pilot.



CVW 5 became America’s first permanently forward-deployed air wing in 1973, when it was embarked with the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Midway (CV 41) in Japan.



In addition to VFA-147 and the VRM 30 detachment, CVW-5 currently includes the F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet strike fighters of VFA-102, VFA-27 and VFA-195, as well as the EA-18G Growlers of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 and the E-2D Hawkeyes of Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 125.



The air wing’s rotary wing aircraft include the MH-60S Seahawks of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 and the MH-60Rs of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, operating out of Naval Air Field Atsugi.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

