Fort Carson spouse named Army’s best

Courtesy Photo | Kimberly Gold with her husband, Sgt. 1st Class Zakaria Traore, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. (Courtesy Kimberly Gold)

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Kimberly Gold was named the 2024 Armed Forces Insurance Army Spouse of the Year for their work in the Fort Carson community throughout last year.



“I’m working to enhance the quality of life for military Families in Colorado Springs,” said Gold.



She is stationed at Fort Carson with husband of three years Sgt. 1st Class Zakaria Traore, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.



Gold said it’s an honor to be able to represent the incredible military spouses in this capacity.



“To be named as the Army spouse of the year, to represent this strong community, is beyond an honor and I’m humbled,” said Gold.



Growing up in a military family and working around the military their entire life is what inspired Gold to get involved in the community.



Gold is the President of the Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce, is a board member of two non-profits and spends free time giving back to the community through volunteering.



“As a Black and Asian woman, and also having a child that identifies as queer, I've been through a lot,” said Gold. “I've survived assault, I've survived an abusive marriage, and I know how isolating this experience called life can be.”



Building a community where people can talk about their experiences so others know they aren’t alone is something Gold strives for when volunteering.



Gold encourages others to get involved in their community through volunteering.



“Go to the event and connect with the people and figure out how you can make a difference in your way,” said Gold. “Use your talent to enhance our community, whether you're there for a year or longer.”



She recommends those who can’t find a community to create their own.



“If you feel like you're alone and you don't think that resource is out there, maybe that's a call on you to build that resource,” said Gold. “You don't know how you could impact somebody else's life and by serving others, you serve yourself.”



For a list of volunteer opportunities on post, call 719-526-1082/8303 or visit https://carson.armymwr.com/programs/army-volunteer-corps.