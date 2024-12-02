Mobile District hosts ACF water manuals update

Photo By Charles Walker | James Hathorn, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Water Management chief,...... read more read more Photo By Charles Walker | James Hathorn, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Water Management chief, left, explains the proposed changes to the water manuals along the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint (ACF) river basin during a public meeting in Columbus, Georgia, Dec. 6, 2024. The Mobile District hosted a public meeting to inform the public of proposed changes to the water manuals along the ACF River Basin. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker) see less | View Image Page

MOBILE, Ala. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, hosted a public meeting at the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center on Dec. 6 in Columbus, Georgia.



The public meeting’s purpose was to present proposed updates to water management across multiple USACE projects within the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint (ACF) river basin.



The updates to the ACF master manual, West Point, Walter F. George, and George W. Andrews Water control plans, as well as the drought contingency plan and supporting Integrated Letter Report and Tiered Environmental Assessment (ILR/TEA) posted on Oct. 18, aim to enhance water control strategies in the ACF Basin.



“We conducted the public meeting to comply with USACE regulations that require public notification whenever changes or updates are being considered to the water control manual,” said Justin McDonald, acting Mobile District deputy district engineer for programs and project management. “The team did an excellent job presenting the results of their analyses/evaluation of the flow objectives detailed in the 2023 ACF Stay Agreement, and I believe the information presented was well received by the stakeholders who attended the meeting.”



The District operates five federal reservoirs within the ACF basin. Water released from the reservoirs serves multiple purposes, such as flood risk management, hydropower production, support for navigation, water supply, water quality, fish and wildlife conservation, and recreation.



James Hathorn, Mobile District chief of water management, said the meeting was an opportunity to present proposed updates to water management operations across multiple projects within the ACF River Basin. He also explained how flows work on the ACF.



“Water flow at any location varies throughout the year,” Hathorn explained. “Understanding and knowing the amount of water flowing determines the level at which the multiple purposes are met. The amount of water flowing is a function of the rainfall and magnitude of runoff to streams and rivers. The reservoirs regulate flows on the Chattahoochee and Apalachicola rivers and are impacted by the amount of water released. Our water management team is available to help the public understand water flows and the operation of the federal reservoirs.”



Ashley Kleinschrodt, Acting Chief Civil Works Programs and Projects Management Branch, said the purpose of the meeting was to inform the public.



“The meeting provided an opportunity for the public to learn about the updates firsthand,” Kleinschrodt said. “The meeting was well executed, with the Project Delivery Team demonstrating strong preparation and commitment. They displayed supporting materials, making it easy for attendees to understand the proposed updates.”



The Water Control Plans and Drought Contingency Plan updates are posted as Appendices C through G to the ILR/TEA documents and are available at https://www.sam.usace.army.mil/Missions/Planning-Environmental/ACF-Master-Water-Control-Manual-Update/ACF-Document-Library/



McDonald said the District’s key goals in interacting with the public and stakeholders are transparency and communication.



“It’s all about being transparent with the public,” McDonald said. “USACE is committed to maintaining an open public process during the WCM update. Effective communication among federal, state, and local agencies as well as stakeholder organizations is critical to accomplishing the desired goal of updating the Water Control Manual in an open, inclusive environment.”