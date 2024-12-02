Fort McCoy’s South Barracks Project reaches 59 percent completion

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a new $28.08 million barracks building is shown Dec. 4,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a new $28.08 million barracks building is shown Dec. 4, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as progress on the facility continues. The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), received the notice to proceed with construction on Sept. 26, 2023, and has 780 calendar days to complete the project. The project requires building a four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks about to house 400 people. Two other barracks of the same specifications have already been built in the same block at the installation since 2019. Overall, it is part of a big transformation taking place at the 1600 block that includes the building of four barracks — two of which are already done, three brigade headquarters buildings, and two planned transient training officer quarters, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. This project is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers and as of mid-September 2024 the project was 45 percent complete. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

On Dec. 12, workers were braving below-zero wind chills to continue interior and exterior work on the fiscal year 2022-funded Transient Training Troop Barracks Project, also referred to as the South Barracks Project, at Fort McCoy.



The contractor BlindermanPower (Construction) has made more progress on the structure that is now at 59 percent complete, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy in his Dec. 6 update on the project.



In his update, Green said the contractor continued with a wide variety of construction operations.



“Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing rough-in continued,” Green wrote in the update. "Electrical pulling in wires took place, and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and cooling) ... testing (was) completed.



"Interior steel stud framing continued," Green also wrote. "Interior sheet rocking continued. Interior blocking continued. Interior sound batting continued. Interior finishing continued."



Green said window installation also was completed, painting had restarted, installation of fascia-soffit-gutters started, exterior caulking started, and latrine tile work-prep started.



BlindermanPower (Construction) got the contract to build the facility in June 2023 at just over $28 million. Previous news articles have stated the statement of work for the project states the contractor will make the building be made of “permanent construction with reinforced concrete foundations; concrete floor slabs; structural steel frames; steel stud infill; masonry veneer walls; prefinished standing seam metal roofing; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning capabilities; plumbing; mechanical systems; and electrical systems. Supporting facilities include land clearing, concrete sidewalk paving, general site improvements, and utility connections.”



The building also is being built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures. The South Barracks Project is the third large barracks to be built on Fort McCoy in the last five years.



It’s part of the ongoing transformation of the 1600 block of the cantonment area of the installation that improves quality of life on the post for decades to come as well as serves as a basis of transformation for the future, officials said.



Just a couple months ago, in early September, the project was at 35 percent completion, Green said. Now it’s continuing to get closer to its next major completion milestone.



“The current contract completion date is Oct. 2, 2025,” Green also wrote.



