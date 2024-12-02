Army Civilian leader retires after 35 years of making a difference

Renee Mosher knew she wanted to see what the world had to offer outside of her hometown in Glasgow, Kentucky, but she never would have guessed the path the Army took her on.



After 35 years of service as an Army Civilian, Mosher is retiring as Army Materiel Command’s deputy chief of staff, G-4. She started her career as a GS-3 supply clerk, working her way through the ranks before entering the AMC workforce in 2007. Before then, she worked as a supply chain manager, first in U.S. Army Europe’s supply and services division, and then at the Pentagon.



“That was my first taste of logistics, and I just absolutely loved it,” Mosher said. “But I tell you, it was like night and day, and a huge learning curve. It was my first time really experiencing the operational side of the military.”



This experience prepared her as she became the director of AMC’s materiel management division, a role she held for nearly 10 years. Her work was noticed by the Aviation and Missile Command, who sought her out to serve at their Logistics Center, which led to her taking over AMCOM’s supply chain management directorate. During Mosher’s retirement ceremony, AMC Deputy Commander and Acting Commander Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan highlighted her commitment.



“At AMCOM, she led an enterprise of 1,700 employees and 1,000 contractors with a $4 billion budget, and then managed $7 billion worth of inventory worldwide – and she didn’t let us down,” he said. “Under Renee's confident leadership, supply availability within the aviation community steadily increased. We can see the results of her actions today.”



For Mosher, some of her proudest moments as an Army Civilian came toward the end of her career at AMC. As the command’s director of the operations and readiness directorate, the Army supported Operation Allies Welcome, a Department of Homeland Security-led whole-of-government effort to support vulnerable Afghans as they safely resettled in the United States. Mosher said they were helping about 30,000 people.



“These were individuals who had supported our service members during their time in Afghanistan, and they were at high risk, and to provide a safe haven for those individuals was such an honor,” she said.



AMC’s support was critical, providing housing, food, medical care and more to that community.



“You name it, we had it, and we had to do it literally overnight,” Mohan said. “Renee and her team, they were driving it, and the result is that we fulfilled our obligation as Americans to look after those who had supported us.”



Mosher also played a key role in the Army’s support to Ukraine. As presidential directives started coming in, she said AMC balanced U.S. Army readiness while giving Ukraine what it needed. Under Mosher’s leadership, AMC supported more than 440 presidential directives and $14 billion in equipment and supplies.



“Not only did we provide combat power, but we also trained the Ukrainian soldiers on how to use some of the capability that was being provided, how to maintain that capability, and how they sustain the supply chain,” Mosher said. “It was more than just giving forward a capability. It was the complete sustainment package to include the maintenance and the knowledge of how to operate.”



In her final role, Mosher served as AMC’s deputy chief of staff for facilities, logistics and environment, G-4. This massive portfolio includes facilities management, environmental and energy efforts, along with huge roles in food program modernization and quality of life efforts, like unveiling the Army’s My Army Post app.



“It's a different problem set, but no less critical than some of the areas I tackled before because you're talking about families now,” Mosher said. “In a lot of cases, you're talking about ensuring that when the service member has to deploy, they don’t have to worry about their wife or husband and children while they're out doing the mission. Our Soldiers can't fight if they're worried about their families, if they don't have the right uniform, if they aren't fed.”



Mosher’s character made her a good fit for this position, according to Mohan, and the level of care she put into her work extended to those she worked with.



“She has built a bench of people along the way that that she has mentored just as she has been mentored, and those are the qualities that we know will continue to drive our Army well into the future, because the Army keeps rolling along,” he said. “Renee, the best thing I can say is that you left every place that you served better than you found it, and that is true of today. You have made a significant difference, not only for this organization, but also the Army writ large.”



Former Executive Deputy to the Commanding General Marion Whicker also spoke about the impact Mosher had on her personally.



“I want to thank you for your friendship, including me in your family, your many years of service and contribution to the Army,” she said. “To quote General [Gus] Perna, ‘your legacy will be measured by the people you influence and the lives you touch.’”



As Mosher prepares to enter her next chapter, she is thankful.



“I've never worn the uniform, but I am green through and through, and I have proudly served in my capacity,” she said. “Always my first and foremost thought is, ‘how do I make it better?’ It's been a great career and when I look back, I have no regrets, and I thank everyone. You don't do anything by yourself. It's always been a team effort. We are a family here at this headquarters, and if I’ll miss anything, it's going to be that family.”

