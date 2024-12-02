'Tis the Season: Jackson kicks off holiday festivities

“We’ve got Santa, we’ve got hot cocoa,” said Josh Soldan, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation director.



Hot cocoa was on order since the annual holiday tree lighting festival just happened to take place on one of the coldest days of this fledgling winter.

Hundreds crowded onto Patriots Park on post Dec. 6 to see the tree lit and possibly see Santa himself. Along the way attendees could partake in games, hear some holiday music, grab a bite at the numerous food vendors and even grab a quick train ride.



“We are just enjoying the holiday season with our lighting of the tree,” Soldan said. “It’s an important military tradition.”



Maj. Gen. Daryl Hood, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commander, flipped the switch, and the tree came to life in a burst of color.



“Lighting the tree has historical significance,” said Soldan, who has been on Fort Jackson a month. “It’s one of those traditions that creates memories for everybody, where they can come and create memories with their families.”



The tree lighting also integrates the Soldier experience on the installation.

These events are “imperative” to military families, Soldan said.



“MWR exists to do events like this,” he said. “Making memories with your family is one of the most impactful things you can do.”

