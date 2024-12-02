Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Tis the Season: Jackson kicks off holiday festivities

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    “We’ve got Santa, we’ve got hot cocoa,” said Josh Soldan, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation director.

    Hot cocoa was on order since the annual holiday tree lighting festival just happened to take place on one of the coldest days of this fledgling winter.
    Hundreds crowded onto Patriots Park on post Dec. 6 to see the tree lit and possibly see Santa himself. Along the way attendees could partake in games, hear some holiday music, grab a bite at the numerous food vendors and even grab a quick train ride.

    “We are just enjoying the holiday season with our lighting of the tree,” Soldan said. “It’s an important military tradition.”

    Maj. Gen. Daryl Hood, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commander, flipped the switch, and the tree came to life in a burst of color.

    “Lighting the tree has historical significance,” said Soldan, who has been on Fort Jackson a month. “It’s one of those traditions that creates memories for everybody, where they can come and create memories with their families.”

    The tree lighting also integrates the Soldier experience on the installation.
    These events are “imperative” to military families, Soldan said.

    “MWR exists to do events like this,” he said. “Making memories with your family is one of the most impactful things you can do.”

