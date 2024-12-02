Forging Culinary Connections: The 3F1 Culinary Challenge at Sultan’s Inn DFAC

Courtesy Photo | Personnel assigned to the Sultan's Inn Dining Facility pose for a group photo...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Personnel assigned to the Sultan's Inn Dining Facility pose for a group photo following a Culinary Challenge at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 30, 2024. The competition was designed to give Airmen the opportunity to flex their culinary expertise, refine their skills under pressure, and connect with their Turkish counterparts in a collaborative and fun environment. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Services Airmen and their Turkish partners recently showcased their cooking skills during a Culinary Challenge at the Sultan’s Inn Dining Facility here.



The competition was designed to give Airmen the opportunity to flex their culinary expertise, refine their skills under pressure, and connect with their Turkish counterparts in a collaborative and fun environment.



“The competition was a great opportunity for us build a stronger relationship among aspiring FSS chefs,” said Patrick Guthrie, the Sultan’s Inn Dining Facility manager. “We are looking forward to competing again in the future.”



While the competition provided an outlet for culinary creativity, its greater purpose lay in the connections forged between the U.S. Air Force personnel and Turkish staff.



Working side by side, the American and Turkish chefs shared techniques and ingredients.



“I had the opportunity to sharpen my skills and connect with my coworkers and our partners from Türkiye,” said Senior Airman Monica Ruiz-Lopez, a 39th FSS food services journeyman. “It was a great time where we all came together and shared some helpful feedback with one another.”



At the end of the showdown, Senior Airman Gavin Parmentier and Ruiz-Lopez emerged as the winners. Their victory highlighted the strength of teamwork and creativity that this event was designed to foster.



“It’s amazing how good it feels when you least expect it,” said Ruiz-Lopez. “I really appreciate the chance to show off my cooking skills and have our leadership enjoy the food. There were many mouthwatering and delicious food options that I really wasn’t expecting my plate to win.”