District hosts Little Colorado River Project Industry Day

Photo By Robert DeDeaux | WINSLOW, Ariz. – Presenters, partners and participants at the Little Colorado River Project Industry Day tour the Little Colorado River levee Nov. 13 in Winslow, Arizona. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, in partnership with Navajo County, the City of Winslow and the St. Louis District, conducted presentations and an open forum before leading vendors to the future flood-mitigation project site along the Little Colorado River. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, in partnership with Navajo County, hosted the Little Colorado River Project Industry Day Nov. 13 in Winslow.



The event, led by the Los Angeles District’s Michele Bick, project manager, and Kinya Minami, procurement analyst, invited vendors to discuss the aptly named Little Colorado River at Winslow Flood-Control project, a USACE flood-mitigation project.



“This event creates collaboration among USACE, local government representatives and regional small businesses in support of the flood mitigation project, which will improve public safety for the city of Winslow,” wrote Bick and Minami in a joint statement. “The event also ensures equal distribution of information and economic opportunity for local, regional, tribal and rural vendors interested in supporting the project.”



During the event, more than 40 small business owners, including vendors from Colorado, New Mexico and Navajo County, met with leaders and representatives from USACE to discuss questions and best practices for the project.



“We have a team of invested stakeholders, sponsors, dedicated contractors and committed USACE employees to build strong and enduring flood-mitigation projects for the communities we serve,” said LA District deputy commander Lt. Col. Stephen Brooks after the event. “This event brings dedicated people together.”



The Industry Day agenda consisted of a project presentation, an open forum for questions and answers, a project site visit along a portion of the Little Colorado River levee, and break-out sessions for more one-on-one discussions.



“I think the Corps is really showcasing the project to industries not just here in Arizona but throughout the U.S. so any interested construction companies can pursue this project,” said Madhav Mundle, director of Navajo County Public Works. “Based on the audience I see, there are contractors from all over the U.S. willing to come here, so that’s a good thing.”



According to the Navajo County’s public website, the Little Colorado River at Winslow Flood-Control project is the largest public works project in northeastern Arizona, which is anticipated to help protect thousands of Winslow residents and its infrastructure.



“This project is of local and regional importance because it will reconstruct the levee that had been decertified by FEMA,” said Mundle. “The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for the engineering and procurement of this project. We are the nonfederal sponsors of the project and I think our partnership is going really well.”



About 5,000 people in Winslow — families who live, work and call the area their home — along with critical infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, nursing homes and utilities, are located within a 100-year flood plain and are at risk of flooding.



“The vendors attending the event could potentially serve to eliminate the regional flood zone, protect the Santa Fe transcontinental train line and improve economic growth in the region,” read Bick’s and Minami’s statement.



For more background on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ role in the Winslow Flood Control Project visit: https://spl.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Stories/Article/3002474/winslow-flood-control-project-to-receive-65m/.



Visit www.spl.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Small-Business-Program to learn more about doing business with USACE and the Small Business Program.