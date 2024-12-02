Volunteer spirit, hard work in paying respect to those buried at cemetery during Wreaths Across America

Photo By Eric Bartelt | The West Point community and Gold Star Families recognized and honored those who...... read more read more Photo By Eric Bartelt | The West Point community and Gold Star Families recognized and honored those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice to the country by placing wreaths at each headstone throughout the West Point Cemetery on Dec. 7. (Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/USMA PAO) see less | View Image Page

WEST POINT, N.Y. -- Whether it is being involved to gain solace in losing a loved one in service to our country or giving back to honor those who served, Wreaths Across America (WAA) provides volunteers a conduit to remember those buried at the West Point Cemetery during the holiday season.



Several hundred volunteers took part in placing 7,350 wreaths throughout the West Point Cemetery during the 15th annual Wreaths Across America on Dec. 7.



It all began in 2010 as a mission by Jackie and Dan McNally who asked Dr. Todd Crowder, professor in the Department of Physical Education, two important questions: Had he heard about Wreaths Across America and why wasn’t the West Point Cemetery registered with WAA?



The roots of WAA began in 1992, with a mission to remember the fallen and honor those who served and teaching the next generation the value of freedom through Remember, Honor, Teach.



With those two questions asked of Crowder, who coached the McNally’s son, Daniel, a 2008 U.S. Military Academy graduate, in track and field, it solidified the linking of Remember, Honor, Teach with Duty, Honor, Country.



A small contingent of six people braved driving snow and rain placing 70 wreaths during the first WAA at West Point. For the last 10 years, volunteers have been able to cover the entire cemetery through the tireless efforts of the McNally’s who secure the yearly funding of $125,000 for the wreath event.



“We (the McNally’s and I) do this for a reason – to pay tribute to the fallen,” Crowder said. “When I have a Gold Star family member come up and tell me how much it means to them, that is why we do this. It is about the fallen and those living – to assist all in remembering and honoring them.”



Several individuals and organizations helped with the donations as hundreds of volunteers showed up on a brisk, sunny Saturday morning, including the USMA Cadet Glee Club, the James I. O’ Neill High School JROTC and academy leadership.



This year’s event commenced with two separate ceremonies outside the Old Cadet Chapel where Gold Star family members received a wreath for their loved one buried in the cemetery.



Crowder was the emcee of the ceremony before all the volunteers placed the wreaths throughout the cemetery during a four-hour period.



Crowder considers it both humbling and gratifying by being a participant in the event because it allows him to remember and honor Matthew Ferrara, a 2005 USMA graduate who was killed in Afghanistan. He coached Matthew as well as his brother Andy (2010) and worked with their other brother, Marcus (1997).



“I am so close to their parents and the family,” Crowder explained. “I know how much it means to the Ferrara family and me to remember Matthew, so we wish to keep the spirit of that in our entire ceremony. It has certainly become an important event in my life.”



When asked by others, “What is the Why?” of being entrenched in making sure this event goes off every year, Crowder said it is simply to allow for Gold Star family members and other volunteers to have a connection with someone buried at the cemetery.



“It is a special time to remember, honor and teach everyone the importance of volunteering and selfless service,” Crowder stated. “I am humbled by the McNally’s, our countless volunteers and donors, and it is a distinct honor to continue to carry on this ceremony and tradition.”



Walking through the cemetery, you can feel the spirit of volunteerism and the emotions of people honoring those who have passed.



One of those people overcome by emotions was Diane Schreiner, the wife of Col. James Schreiner, academy professor in the Department of Systems Engineering. She sat quietly in her own thoughts on the ashen grass staring at the headstone of Thomas Surdyke, a member of the USMA Class of 2019.



Daine’s daughter, Anne Schreiner (now Gabrielson), was a classmate and good friend of Surdyke. Surdyke gave up his life to save a non-swimmer in a rip current at a Southhampton beach on June 24, 2016.



Diane comes on a yearly basis to pay her respects to Surdyke.



“It’s an honor for me to personally represent the family,” Schreiner said. “They asked me to do this for them because they are not here, they live in Missouri. But honoring those who gave their lives and giving a little remembrance to them – there is really no words, it’s just incredible. To see the community come out like this is very heartwarming.”



Schreiner talked about how she remembers Thomas’ smile especially from every photo she has seen of him. She said it was extraordinary selflessness to give his life to save another life and believes if he were still here, “He would be an incredible man and an incredible Soldier.”



Last year, a family member of another West Point graduate spoke about how WAA allows “No one to be forgotten,” especially during the holiday season, and Schreiner agreed that it was a perfect description of the event.



“It is very special to be here and to do this,” she said. “We live in the area, so to come by afterward to see all the wreaths placed and everyone be remembered is amazing.”



With Surdyke’s passing, it allowed the Schreiner family to become closer to the Surdyke family, who she deems as an incredible family.



“We are so blessed to have them as part of our lives,” Schreiner concluded.



Raymond Alter was at the cemetery during the event to pay homage to his grandson, Raymond Kolton. Since he lives in Fort Montgomery and his wife works for Morale, Welfare and Recreation, he ventures to the cemetery every year for the ceremony.



He talked about a previous year where he saw a 7-year-old boy dressed as a cadet standing in front of a grave, saluting the grave similar to John F. Kennedy Jr. at his father’s funeral, which made him stop in his tracks.



He went over to the mother to speak and found out the boy was saluting his brother who was stillborn at birth. Alter brought the mother to his grandson’s grave because they died of the same circumstance.



That family can’t always make WAA because they live in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, so she asked Alter that when he comes if he could also visit her little boy’s grave as well.



“I come here many times during the year, and I usually put a little toy on top of the headstone,” Alter said. “That conversation stayed in my head because the boy told me this is my little brother (he was saluting). It was earth shaking.”



Alter said coming to the ceremony was important because “you have to understand the things that occurred before so you can appreciate where we are today.”



He comes to the grave because his daughter and son-in-law, who is a 2005 West Point graduate, are in Hawaii now. However, for Alter, while there is personal reason to come, it is still important for the overall perspective of honoring those who served.



“It’s important for anyone to come here,” Alter said. “I think every American should come to a cemetery like this, whether it would be Arlington or any other military cemetery, because these guys gave up everything that is important to us.”



Not lost on Alter was this year’s ceremony fell on Pearl Harbor Day, which makes it more poignant from a remembrance perspective. His dad served with the Army Corps of Engineers during World War II building airstrips and found himself fighting at the Battle of the Bulge. His dad built the first American airstrip in Germany in March 1945 and finished the war about 40 miles from Berlin.



As he remembers his dad and his grandson on a day like this, he said it is a great moment to think about the sacrifices made by the men and women buried in the cemetery.



“You’ve got to stop and kneel down at these graves, you’ve got to say the name on that tombstone, you’ve got to salute them, whether you knew them or not,” Alter concluded. “Not knowing someone doesn’t matter, it’s just very important to honor them for their service.”