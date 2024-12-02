Pensacola Petty Officers Spread Holiday Cheer to Local Students

Photo By Garrett Dipuma | Santa Claus makes a stop to give gifts to a Pensacola-area elementary student at a...... read more read more Photo By Garrett Dipuma | Santa Claus makes a stop to give gifts to a Pensacola-area elementary student at a Dec. 11, 2024 holiday event hosted by the NAS Pensacola First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) and the installation’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) department’s Child and Youth Programs (CYP). More than 45 children from O.J. Semmes and N.B. Cook elementary schools made holiday-themed arts and crafts, had lunch and received presents from Santa Claus while interacting with Sailors stationed at NAS Pensacola. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) and the installation’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) department’s Child and Youth Programs (CYP) welcomed area schoolchildren for a Dec. 11 holiday event onboard the installation.



“Events like this can make sure that children in our community to enjoy a holiday season they may not have had otherwise,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Weimar Sabogal, a member of the FCPOA who helped organize the event.



More than 45 children from O.J. Semmes and N.B. Cook elementary schools made holiday-themed arts and crafts, had lunch and received presents from Santa Claus while interacting with Sailors stationed at NAS Pensacola.



“We have been doing this at NAS Pensacola for at least the 14 years I’ve been at Escambia County Schools,” said Escambia County Schools Social Worker Ashley Luescher. “It’s been a really great relationship. It’s been amazing to see how great the Sailors are with the kids.”



Luescher said that the children who attend the annual holiday party are not military children and that those in attendance always appreciate being able to interact with service members.



NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Chandra Newman, Executive Officer Cmdr. Nick Alfano and Command Master Chief Jim Wallace attended the event.



“This isn’t just about throwing a Christmas party,” said Newman. “It’s about connecting with our neighbors outside of the installation gates and being a part of our Pensacola community.”



NAS Pensacola, referred to as the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation,’ is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC); Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC); Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).