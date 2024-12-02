Kirtland AFB Welcomes First New Family Child Care Provider in Six Years

Photo By Britianie Teston | Lt. Col. Amanda Ratliff, 377th Force Support Squadron commander, and Toni Trefzer,...... read more read more Photo By Britianie Teston | Lt. Col. Amanda Ratliff, 377th Force Support Squadron commander, and Toni Trefzer, Kirtland's newest Family Child Care provider, cut the cake to commemorate the opening with their current childcare enrollees. Families and Leaders at Kirtland Air Force Base celebrated the opening of the base’s first new Family Child Care provider in six years during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 11. see less | View Image Page

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – Families and leaders at Kirtland Air Force Base celebrated the opening of the base’s first new Family Child Care provider in six years during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 11.



“Access to quality childcare is essential to mission readiness,” said Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing and Installation commander. “Our Airmen and civilian personnel can better perform their duties knowing their children are in a safe, nurturing environment. Welcoming Toni Trefzer into our FCC network is a critical step in meeting that need.”



The addition of a new FCC provider is a significant development for Kirtland, where many military families face challenges in finding affordable, convenient, and reliable childcare. FCC providers operate out of their homes, offering flexible schedules and personalized care with a low child-to-adult ratio.



“I am honored to join this program and support the amazing families at Kirtland,” Trefzer said. “I look forward to creating a space where children can thrive and grow while their parents are working and keeping the mission going.”



The Air Force FCC program ensures families have access to high-quality childcare tailored to the military community’s needs. Providers undergo an extensive certification process, including background checks, inspections, and training in child development, health, and safety.



As Kirtland continues to adapt to the needs of its personnel, leaders emphasized the importance of community involvement and encouraged others to consider becoming FCC providers.



“I saw an opportunity to support other Kirtland families in a way that also worked for my family,” said Trefzer. “If you have kids, you know it truly takes a village, and I am happy to be part of it!”



The opening of Trefzer’s FCC home represents the start of what leaders hope will be a new wave of childcare solutions for Kirtland families, strengthening readiness and resilience across the base.



For more information about the Family Child Care program or becoming a provider, contact the 377th Force Support Squadron at www.kirtlandforcesupport.com/fcc.