Stories from USS Iwo Jima – From Trinidad with Spirit

In the world of fast-paced change and digital distractions, Ensign Kareem Richardson, assigned to USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), stands out as a testament to the values of dedication, hard work, and resilience. After 11 years of service in the Navy, and now as an officer working in Deck, Richardson’s journey began far from Navy ships and military bases –-- in the sun-kissed streets of Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago is a twin-island country located in the Caribbean Sea, seven-miles off the coast of Venezuela. Trinidad is the larger of the two islands and is an industrial hub with a diverse range of ecosystems, including tropical rainforests and coastal wetlands. Tobago, the smaller island, is known for its pristine beaches, coral reefs, and lush landscapes. It lies to the northeast of Trinidad, approximately 20 miles away, according to Richardson.

“Growing up in Trinidad and Tobago was, without a doubt, the best time of my life,” he said. “Before the rise of social media and the digital age, life was simple, yet full of joy and meaningful experiences. I was fortunate to grow up in a time when playing outside was the only entertainment we knew, and the memories of those carefree days are still vivid in my mind.”

Two major events that excited Richardson on the islands were Carnival and Christmas.

“In Trinidad and Tobago, Carnival and Christmas were two of the most anticipated events of the year for me,” he said. “Carnival was a time for celebration, music, and vibrant costumes. It was a time when everyone came together, no matter their background, to enjoy the festivities. The energy in the air during Carnival was unmatched, and it was an experience I’ll never forget. Christmas, too, had its own special magic. The smells of freshly baked goods, food, visiting friends and family throughout the twin islands and the sound of carolers in the streets created a festive atmosphere that filled the whole community with joy.”

Sports were a big part of Richardson’s childhood and occupied a lot his free time.

“I spent countless hours playing cricket and soccer with friends in the streets or in the open fields,” he said. “Cricket, especially, was more than just a game; it was a way of life. Whether we were using makeshift wickets or an old tennis ball, the love for the sport was shared by everyone in my village. Soccer was equally popular, and it was common to see kids playing everywhere, whether it was a professional game or just a friendly match.”

However, life in his village was not always easy.

“I didn’t grow up with the conveniences of running water or electricity,” he said. “Instead, we had to leave our village and walk to get water, sometimes carrying heavy buckets back home. It was hard work, but it taught me the value of resourcefulness and resilience. For light, we relied on lamps or candles, which gave the evenings a quiet, peaceful atmosphere. While many people may think of these as inconveniences, to me, they were simply a part of life, and I came to appreciate the simplicity of it all.”

Coming to the United States had its own set of challenges for Richardson.

“When I migrated to New York City at the age of 16, it was a huge shift,” he said. “The fast pace of city life, the constant buzz of technology, and the conveniences of modern living were a world away from the quiet, communal life I had known.”

Reflecting on his island home brings fond memories of his childhood.

“No matter how different life became, the memories of my childhood in Trinidad and Tobago, the connections I made with friends, and the beauty of the island always stayed with me,” he said. “Those years will always hold a special place in my heart as the best time of my life.”

Rich heritage and culture helped build the foundation for Richardson as a Navy Sailor and officer.

“Being from the islands of Trinidad and Tobago, I take great pride in representing my Caribbean heritage in the Navy,” he said. “My journey has been one of dedication, hard work, and perseverance, and I am happy to be an example for my people, showing that no matter where you come from, you can achieve great things with determination and commitment. It’s been an incredible honor to serve, and I look forward to continuing to represent my island roots while contributing to the Navy’s mission.”

