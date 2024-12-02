Volk Field Air National Guard Base welcomes new commander

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. - Col. Timothy Guy assumed command of Volk Field Air National Guard Base from Col. Mathew Eakins during a change of command ceremony at Volk Field December 8.



Previously the deputy commander of the 115th Fighter Wing, Guy will now lead nearly 300 Airmen assigned to the 128th Air Control Squadron and 126th Combat Weather Flight. He will also oversee the operation of Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, one of only four such training sites in the Air National Guard.



Col. Bart Van Roo, prior 115th Fighter Wing commander, expressed his appreciation for Guy’s significant contribution to the wing’s legacy.



“Your dedication, professionalism and unwavering commitment to the mission has cemented our unit as one of the greatest in the storied history of the National Guard,” said Van Roo.



Guy entered the U.S. Air Force in May 2004 through the Reserve Officer Training Corps at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and began his career in a variety of communications roles, including his assignment as the director of cyber operations at Wisconsin’s Joint Force Headquarters in Madison.



In 2018, he deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar where he served as the deputy commander of the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Group.



Upon his return, Guy held several leadership positions at the128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee including logistics readiness squadron commander, mission support group commander and chief of staff. In February 2023, he transitioned to the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison, assuming the role of wing deputy commander.



Brig. Gen. Erik Peterson, Wisconsin’s interim deputy adjutant general for Air, commended Guy for his dedication and leadership.



“Col. Guy, you bring a wealth of experience and diverse background to your new role as the commander of Volk Field Air National Guard Base,” said Peterson. “As their commander, be their advocate and they will ensure that Volk Field stands ready to prepare and train the combat units of the United States Air Force for great power competition.”



Eakins reflected on his time as the 13th commander of Volk Field, before expressing his commitment to continue advocating for Volk Field in his new role as the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s director of staff.



“Volk Field thrives meeting the challenge to exceed the dynamic training needs of the warfighter,” said Eakins. “The Volk Field family is held together by meaningful purpose; a common understanding that the mission and capabilities offered and performed can only happen here because of our versatile and proven support experience.”



As Volk Field’s newest commander, Guy assured that Volk Field will remain the premier training location by focusing on the resilience and combat readiness needed to meet the evolving mission of the U.S. Air Force.



“I appreciate this opportunity and your confidence in my ability to serve as the commander,” said Guy. “I want to reemphasize to you my personal commitment to lead this organization as we enhance the combat readiness of the Air National Guard.”

