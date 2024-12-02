Photo By Andrew Kornacki | Kerry Redican, a passionate engineer and program manager for the U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Kornacki | Kerry Redican, a passionate engineer and program manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers prepares for her trip to Antarctica through the Homeward Bound Leadership Program. As an advocate for diversity in leadership, her career journey and involvement in the program has taught her powerful lessons on leadership, resilience, and the importance of being authentic. see less | View Image Page

Women in STEMM: A Journey of Authenticity and Empowerment

In the world of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine (STEMM), for women striving to break through the male-dominated leadership barriers, it can feel challenging and isolating. However, some women are leading the way by embracing their unique leadership styles and using their experiences to inspire others. Kerry Redican, one such leader, is a passionate engineer, program manager, and advocate for diversity in leadership. Her career journey and involvement in the Homeward Bound Leadership Program offer powerful lessons on leadership, resilience, and the importance of being authentic.



A Leadership Philosophy Rooted in Authenticity



At the heart of Redican’s leadership philosophy is the idea of authenticity. She believes that being authentic means aligning her inner values with her actions. By staying true to herself, she builds trust with her team, creating strong, collaborative relationships.



“Being authentic helps build trust with those around you,” said Redican, “and trust is the bedrock of great leadership.”



In a field where women are still underrepresented, being authentic can be especially important. Embracing vulnerability is one key aspect of her authenticity. For many years, she saw vulnerability as a weakness, something rare in male-dominated spaces. However, her experience in the Homeward Bound program has helped her realize that vulnerability is, in fact, a strength. It fosters trust, creates a safe space for ideas, and encourages collaboration.



From Engineering to Global Leadership



Redican’s STEMM journey began in high school, when she chose to pursue engineering over music, a passion she also had. She attended the prestigious University of Pennsylvania’s Engineering School, where she sharpened her skills and committed to a career in civil and environmental engineering. After college, she joined the Peace Corps in Mauritania, West Africa, where she immersed herself in a different culture and learned valuable life lessons.



Upon completing her Peace Corps service, she joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), where she rapidly advanced. Starting as a planner with the USACE New York District, she soon moved into roles like project manager and program manager. Her commitment and hard work led her to the position of Deputy for Program and Project Management at the USACE, Institute for Water Resources (IWR), where she oversaw vital water-related projects.



The Power of Female Leadership



One of the most transformative experiences of her career was her involvement in the Homeward Bound Leadership Program, which supports women in STEMM fields. As part of this program, she will travel to Antarctica with 116 women and non-binary individuals from 16 different countries. This experience will expose her to a leadership style that is collaborative, inclusive, and deeply empathetic; bonding the participants for a lifetime through their trials and tribulations and growing as they rely on and build trust with one another during the journey.



“During the Antarctica expedition, I hope to strengthen my leadership skills in fostering collaboration and leading through uncertainty. The Antarctic portion offers valuable opportunities for this development as we participate in a series of on-board and land-based sessions covering critical themes such as climate change impacts, governance, and the Antarctic ecosystem,” said Redican.



Throughout her career in a male-dominated field, she often felt pressured to adopt traditional leadership models. However, the Homeward Bound program has revealed the power of female leadership. She learned that feminine traits, such as collaboration, vulnerability, and empathy, are just as important as the more traditional, assertive traits typically celebrated in leadership.



“The more the Corps of Engineers can diversify leadership traits, the stronger and more innovative we will be,” Redican says. “Balancing both masculine and feminine leadership qualities creates more dynamic and effective teams.”



Challenges and Growth: Navigating Career and Life

Throughout her career, Redican has faced numerous challenges, particularly as a woman in a male-dominated field. One of her biggest challenges came when she decided to step away from her senior leadership position to realign her career with her personal values. After years of hard work, she left her role as Deputy for Program and Project Management at IWR. Though difficult, this decision allowed her to focus on her well-being, be present for her children, and rediscover passions like painting and music.



She credits this shift with giving her a sense of balance and peace.

“I had to let go of my ego and release the pressure to always push harder,” she reflects.



By stepping back, she found more time for creativity, personal growth, and meaningful relationships.



Supporting Women in STEMM: Mentorship and Collaboration

As she continues her journey, she is committed to supporting other women who aspire to leadership roles in engineering and STEMM. Her advice to women pursuing careers in these fields is simple: “Realize that you are not alone. Try and connect with other female leaders and share your experiences.”



She believes that mentorship and building supportive networks are essential for overcoming the challenges women face.

Organizations like USACE can support women by providing training, career advancement opportunities, and flexible work arrangements.

“The more flexibility we can offer to women in the workplace, the more likely they are to stay focused on their careers and advance to leadership positions,” she says.



Bringing Lessons from Antarctica Back to Leadership

The Homeward Bound Leadership Program is not just about developing leadership skills; it also focuses on using those skills to address global challenges. For this leader, one of the main lessons she hopes to bring back from Antarctica is the importance of collaboration. The extreme conditions in Antarctica will test the women’s resilience and teamwork, helping them bond and become better leaders.



“The environment will provide a powerful opportunity for personal growth and collective leadership development,” Redican said. “This experience will refine my leadership skills and help me approach my work at IWR with a fresh perspective—one that is more focused on collaboration and inclusivity and finding ways to be supportive of women in STEMM.”



The Future of Women in STEMM



Looking ahead, she envisions a future where more women take on leadership roles in STEMM, pushing boundaries and advocating for environmental sustainability. The global network of women she is building through Homeward Bound will be crucial in creating opportunities for women in STEMM, especially in engineering, where women are still underrepresented.



“I hope that by connecting with other women in STEMM, I can inspire them to embrace their unique leadership styles, support one another, and pursue careers that are both meaningful and impactful,” she says.



Leadership in STEMM is evolving, and women like her are at the forefront of this change. By staying true to their values, supporting one another, and embracing both masculine and feminine leadership traits, women can create more innovative and inclusive work environments. With the lessons learned from programs like Homeward Bound and experiences in places like Antarctica, women in STEMM are proving that they can lead not only in the workplace but also in shaping the future of our planet .