NAVFAC EURAFCENT Announces Cyprus Industry Day Event

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) expeditionary is scheduled to sponsor a Cyprus Industry Day Forum Dec. 18, 2024, in Nicosia, Cyprus, starting at 2 p.m.



This half-day conference is designed to provide information on upcoming projects and contracting with the U.S. Government to industry partners interested in providing design and construction solutions to the Navy. The forum is scheduled at the Hilton Nicosia, Achaion Street, 2413 Engomi, Cyprus.



"This is a great opportunity for those interested in design and construction contracting opportunities with NAVFAC EURAFCENT, specifically regarding upcoming work at Mari Naval Base and National Guard Training Camp [KEN] Larnaca, Cyprus," Don Maconi, NAVFAC EURAFCENT's director, expeditionary directorate, said. "This forum offers a chance to gain familiarity contracting with NAVFAC and the U.S. Government in general to execute our mission support to the fleet and our nation's strategic goals."



Topics for discussion cultivated by NAVFAC EURAFCENT include:

. The NAVFAC EURAFCENT Expeditionary Program

. Upcoming Construction Contracting Opportunities in Cyprus

. Eligibility Criteria for Award

. Design-Build and Design-Bid-Build methodologies

. General proposal submittal requirements

. Registering for and submitting your proposal

. Requesting an NCAGE Code

. Registering with SAM.gov

. Registering with PIEE



Due to Cypriot security requirements, the award of any of the contracting opportunities discussed during the forum is anticipated to be limited to firms with a primary place of business in either the United States or current European Union member states.

Participation in this Industry Forum is voluntary, and the government is in no way obligated to award any contracts or pay any costs associated with such participation. There is no cost to attend this event.



If you want to attend this exciting forum, please contact Anna Gulewich at anna.l.gulewich.civ@us.navy.mil no later than Dec. 13, 2024, and provide the following information:

• Attendee(s) Name & Title

• Company Name

• Email Address

• Phone Number



Firms are limited to two (2) representatives per company as space is limited. Visit https://sam.gov/opp/19dfaf49e7cf479c88a8b90b32db83d9/view to access the full program for the Cyprus Industry Day.



About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



For more information, contact NAVFAC EURAFCENT public affairs at +39 366.695.8800 or NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil

