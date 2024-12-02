3-10th LBCT Change of Responsibility Ceremony

MIHAIL KOGĂLNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania – U.S. Army Soldiers of the 3rd Light Brigade Combat Team (LBCT), 10th Mountain Division, conducted a Change of Responsibility ceremony at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024.



“The Change of Responsibility ceremony symbolizes the roles and responsibilities of the outgoing Senior Enlisted Advisor transferring to the incoming one,” said Col. Joshua Glonek, commander of the 3rd LBCT, 10th Mountain Division. “We are gathered here for this ceremony in Eastern Romania, not far from the Black Sea, but the Patriot Brigade is arrayed all across NATO’s Eastern Flank.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Robert W. Frame expressed his appreciation to Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Siglock and his family for their dedication to the command and the impact they had on the organization.



Siglock has led his reign as the brigade’s command sergeant major for the past 28 months, over that time leading missions such as, cadet summer training at Fort Knox, Mountain Peak support at Fort Drum, 3-10’s JRTC train-up, and the brigade’s participation in Defender Europe.



“We owe you an unpayable debt for your tremendous service to 3-10th LBCT. You are the epitome of the rockstar Sergeant Major,” said Frame. “Thank you for everything that you have done for me personally, for each of our family members, and each of our team members here at 1-10.”

“We wish you the absolute very best at 25th Infantry Division,” said Frame.



Command Sgt. Maj. Siglock, who will continue serving in a new role as the Operations Sergeant Major for the 25th Infantry Division, reflected on his time at 3-10th LBCT and highlighted the accomplishments of the unit.



Siglock expressed his gratitude for serving alongside an exceptional team and thanked his family for their sacrifices and support.



“We are privileged to have such an exceptional leader joining our ranks, and know that he will make an immediate impact on this unit, our soldiers, and the families that support us,” said Glonek. “I want to thank Command Sgt. Maj. Frame’s wife, Gina, as well as his two daughters, Sophia and Olivia, for allowing us to serve alongside your husband and father, and supporting him in this great endeavor.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Frame comes from the 82nd Airborne Division, where his exceptional performance and leadership potential resulted in his selection for the position of Patriot Brigade Command Sergeant Major. Frame expressed excitement for the upcoming deployment and commitment to supporting Soldiers.



As the Patriot Brigade enters a crucial stage of its deployment, the ceremony marked the transition of leadership. Frame will now bring over two and a half decades of Army experience to continue building readiness while taking care of Soldiers.

