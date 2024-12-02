Yama Sakura 87 Showcases Partnership, Readiness at Sagami Army Depot

Photo By Spc. Bethany Cravalho | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin L. Cotman, the commander of 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Bethany Cravalho | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin L. Cotman, the commander of 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David B. Womack, Commanding General of U.S. Army Japan, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Yuichi Togashi, the commanding general of the Eastern Army, Australian Army Maj. Gen. Scott Winter, the Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans for the U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Vance Kuhner, Deputy Commanding General (Support), 200th Military Police Command, and other distinguished visitors, pose for a photo during Yama Sakura 87 at Sagami General Depot, Japan, Dec. 8, 2024. For over forty years, the Yama Sakura exercise has demonstrated a continued commitment by both the United States and Japan to work together as dedicated allies in support of the U.S.-Japan security treaty and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Bethany Cravalho) see less | View Image Page

SAGAMI ARMY DEPOT, Japan — Military leaders from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Eastern Army, U.S. Army Japan (USARJ), U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) and the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) gathered at Sagami Army Depot to recognize the strategic importance of Yama Sakura 87, and the concurrent Warfighter exercises as testaments to the adapting, enduring alliance, December 8, 2024.



This year’s exercises, which combines trans-Pacific logistics movements, advanced networks, and integrated simulation technologies, underscores the U.S. Army’s commitment to enhancing cross and multi-domain readiness in the region.



These exercises aim to increase the speed and duration these Allied nations can operate together, while ensuring enhanced coordination through a range of potential real-world scenarios.



The senior leader engagement included:

• Japanese Lt. Gen. Yuichi Togashi, Eastern Army commanding general, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force

• U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Womack, USARJ commanding general

• Australian Maj. Gen. Scott Winter, Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans for USARPAC

• U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Cotman, the 593rd ESC commander



The leaders discussed the importance of Yama Sakura and the concurrent Warfighter 25-2 exercise and recognized the occasion as a strategic milestone.



The visit focused on observing the JGSDF and U.S. Soldiers participating in the training and discussing the important role Sagami Army Depot plays as a logistical hub, both in the exercise and across a spectrum of potential contingencies in the region.



“The success of this exercise is a testament to the power of partnership and innovation in modern military operations,” said Cotman. “Trilateral exercises like Yama Sakura, and training alongside great Allies, allows us to set new standards for multinational collaboration in the region. We are a stronger and more capable force when we train together.”



Yama Sakura 87 fosters interoperability between Japan, the United States, and Australia, by integrating cutting-edge simulations within a traditional field exercise framework and pushing the boundaries of operational readiness in the region.



Discussing how the exercise tests and showcases the strength of the collective partnership, Winter highlighted that “effective partner integration is not defined by boundaries on a map,” but that “It is everyone at every echelon working together.”



Across three nations, six unique locations, 17 time zones, servicemembers from Japan, the U.S., and Australia are training side-by-side in a dynamic scenario to enhance cross and multi-domain interoperability.



The largest Yama Sakura in history, the exercise includes 5,000 JGSDF, 1,500 U.S. servicemembers across all components, and 250 servicemembers from the Australian Defense Force, demonstrating a tangible commitment from these nations to multinational collaboration.



As part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87 is the largest joint, bilateral, and trilateral command post exercise (CPX) co-sponsored by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) and the JGSDF aimed to regularly experiment, test, and validate sustainment capabilities.



In addition to observing key operations, the commanders emphasized the importance of cultural exchanges and trust-building among Allied forces.



Activities at Sagami Army Depot provide an opportunity for servicemembers from Japan and the U.S. to share experiences, exchange tactical insights, and build camaraderie through the weeks-long exercise.



As the trilateral exercise progresses, its outcomes are expected to shape future joint training activities and reinforce the shared commitment to regional stability.



This visit by senior leaders to Sagami Army Depot highlight not only the operational advancements of the exercise but also the unwavering dedication to fostering a unified approach to a free and open Indo-Pacific.