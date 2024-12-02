C&T director introduces new coin at first town hall

A coin designed especially for Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support’s Clothing and Textiles supply chain was introduced to the workforce during a town hall November 6.



Army Col. Bernard K. Monroe hosted his first town hall event as the C&T’s newest director, days after his own military promotion ceremony in Raleigh, North Carolina.



“I am proud to be a part of this directorate,” Monroe said. “Before I knew what C&T was, as a receiver of everything this directorate does, I would tell you on deployments, morale is a huge thing. The days I had my biggest morale was when I received my [packages] with uniforms, and that is what this directorate does.”



Monroe highlighted key events from his first 90 days as C&T director, including multiple customers and manufacturers visits, going to a C&T Phillies Night Out event, and attending the first C&T Picnic since 2019.



He also highlighted Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark T. Simerly’s imperatives from the DLA Strategic Plan 2025-2030: People, Precision, Posture and Partnerships.



“That is what we live by every day,” Monroe said. “What this directorate does is critical for the warfighter each and every day.”



To distinguish C&T as a unique supply chain, Monroe introduced the Clothing and Textiles coin.



“One of the things you’re not going to see on this coin is rank,” Monroe said. “It’s not my coin, it’s yours.”



Monroe and fellow C&T leaders then awarded the coin for the first time to eight C&T team members who went “above and beyond” in their duties of warfighter support.



Army Recruit Training Center Team Supervisor Timothy Schmidt presented Jose Moraga, customer account specialist, with a C&T coin for his efforts ensuring Army recruits at Fort Jackson received dress ties in time for an impending basic training graduation ceremony.



“Jose volunteered to work on the Columbus Day holiday, he worked with the buyers and the planners, and [third party logistics] providers, [and] tracked that shipment all the way to the warehouse, to make sure it got receipted on time,” Schmidt said. “And as a result of his efforts those ties were able to get on the truck the same day they arrived.”



Schmidt continued.



“He not only got the ties to the recruits at Fort Jackson, and they were able to wear them with their uniform for their graduation, he also saved the government costs of expedited shipment by virtue of what he did,” Schmidt said.



Several C&T members also gave presentations on various topics, including Culture Improvement Team and C&T Sensing Team updates.



Employees with significant government years of service milestones were also recognized from 10 to 40 years, along with those with recent and upcoming retirements, during the town hall.



C&T Coin Recipients



Eric Cobar, resolution specialist



David Cortes, supervisory material planner



Coraliz Feliciano-Roman, acquisition specialist



Tracy Hagan, management analyst



Said Jirau-Irizarry, materiel planner



Donna Kuzma-Streibich, contracting officer



Clifford Lawson, contracting specialist



Jose Moraga, customer account specialist

